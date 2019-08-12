Scottish Premiership Round-Up: Rangers run riot at Ibrox

Goals Galore for Gers

It rained goals for Rangers at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday, as Steven Gerrard's men hammered Hibernian 6-1, including a hat-trick from striker Jermaine Defoe.

The Gers scored four away in Europe on Thursday night and continued their ruthless run when Defoe struck first within the first ten minutes, and he didn't have to wait for his second when his excellent movement allowed him a second goal.

Hibs were back in the game just before half-time when Scott Allan's exquisite through ball gave Daryl Hogan the opportunity to get a goal back, but the task became more difficult when Sean Mackie's handball meant a second yellow card, and Hibs were down to ten men.

Defoe had his hat-trick on the 74th minute before going off to applause from the home crowd and he was replaced by Alfredo Morelos, and it didn't take him long to get on the scoresheet either.

On the pitch a matter of seconds, he picked up a loose pass in midfield, before marauding forward and smashing a shot under goalkeeper Ofir Marciano to make it four.

The Colombian also scored Rangers fifth of the afternoon before Sheyi Ojo finished with number six in injury time.

Crushing Celtic Comeback

Celtic had to fight back from a goal down against Motherwell at Fir Park, in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Liam Donnelly scored after twelve minutes to give The Well a short-lived lead as Kristoffer Ajer equalised only two minutes later.

Leigh Griffiths free-kick put The Hoops in front at the break to turn the game around.

In the second half, James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie all got on the scoresheet to make it 5-1 before Donnelly narrowed the margin with his second of the afternoon for the Fir Park side in injury time.

The result means that each of Celtic's first two league games has contained seven goals, after a 7-0 win at home to St Johnstone, on the opening weekend.

Saints Go Marching

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin picked up his first league win for his new club with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at St Mirren Park on Sunday.

The Reds came into the game off the back of a difficult 2-0 defeat in Europa League qualifying on Thursday against Rijeka.

New signing for The Saints, Ilkay Durmus, was waiting at the edge of the box to slot home the only goal of the game after 13 minutes.

Dons manager, Derek McInnes, felt his side were harshly treated when Ryan Hedges shot appeared to strike the arm of Ryan Flynn but the referee Steven McLean waved away the protests.

Accies Bounce Back

Hamilton Academical put their opening day defeat behind them as they bounced back at home to defeat Kilmarnock 2-1 at Foys Stadium.

Teenager Lewis Smith scored the opener before George Oakley stretched the lead in the second half. Brian Easton was sent off only a few minutes after, but Killie were unable to use that to their advantage to get them back in the game.

Point Each in Perth

St Johnstone picked up their first point with a fightback from 2-0 down in their match-up with Livingston at McDiarmid Park.

First-half goals from Scott Pittman and Steven Lawless looked to consign The Saintees to a second defeat in a row after the 7-0 demolishing away to Celtic in the opening weekend.

Tommy Wright's side bounced back in the second period with Matty Kennedy scoring, ten minutes into the restart. Callum Hendry levelled the game for the home side, with only eight minutes left.

Even in Edinburgh

Hearts woes continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Premiership newcomers Ross County at Tynecastle.

The game may be better remembered for the condition of the home side's pitch, which held a concert in the previous week.

County though may regret missing the opportunity to take all three points. Brian Graham missed a late penalty for the visitors when his strike hit the post. Michael Gardyne's follow up shot also hit the woodwork to the relief of Jambos goalkeeper Zdeněk Zlámal.

The result means Hearts have only picked up one point from six in their two league games, but The Staggies are yet to taste defeat on their return to the top flight.

This Weekend's Takeaway

Old Firm Fear

With Celtic scoring twelve goals in two league games, and Rangers netting six in their first home league encounter, questions will be asked on whether the gap between the Old Firm and the rest of the Premiership sides is growing again.

Opinions had been formed at the end of last season and through the summer on whether Neil Lennon's Celtic would fail to show the style and fluidity in the drive for domestic domination.

His spell at Hibs contained some very high-scoring games, and we wait to see if The Celts can continue this superb high-scoring streak.

Meanwhile, Rangers were accused of relying on striker Alfredo Morelos too much last season, and that this was the cause of failing to turn draws into victories in the last campaign.

A late winner last weekend showed resoluteness, and Jermaine Defoe's hat-trick from the starting line-up, with Morelos starting on the bench, shows the goal-scoring options that The Gers have for the coming season.

Shaky Starts

After coming under criticism last season for results and playing style, Hearts have only picked up one point in their two opening games. It is still early days, but criticism of Craig Levein has picked up from where it left last season. Next up for Hearts is a League Cup tie away to Premiership rivals Motherwell, before a trip to Celtic Park when league duty returns.

Questions of Angelo Alessio also remain as Kilmarnock are the only side in the Premiership yet to pick up a point. After an embarrassing Europa League Qualifying defeat to Connah's Quay Nomads, the Italian needs a result quickly to restore the faith that his appointment was met with. Next up for Kilmarnock is a home League Cup match-up with Hamilton, before a meeting with Aberdeen, also at Rugby Park.

Results

Saturday 10 August

Motherwell 2-5 Celtic

St Johnstone 2-2 Livingston

Hamilton 2-0 Kilmarnock

Hearts 0-0 Ross County

Sunday 11 August

Rangers 6-1 Hibs

St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen