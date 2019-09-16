Lampard believes Abraham has entered England bracket 

Off the back of his latest standout performance, Frank Lampard has praised Tammy Abraham yet again- this time revealing that he must be included in the England squad bracket.

Without wanting to question or pressure the England manager Gareth Southgate into making a decision, the Chelsea boss has claimed that it is getting harder and harder to not include the Premier League’s joint-top scorer.

He said: “He has put himself in that bracket for England by being the top goalscorer, but that is one for Gareth and I would hate to step on his toes.

“He is in a good place. He is, now, in a place that requires him to sustain and improve even more and I think, with his mentality and the way he is, and hope to see that.”

Also, Lampard believes that, at 21-years-old and three loan spells, the time could not be more perfect for the academy player to make the step up to leading the line for Chelsea.

“I felt that the time was right for Tammy at this club, with the quality he has got. I am delighted that he has started to get his goals and I think that there is more to come,” added Lampard.

Embed from Getty Images

All of this came in the press conference after Chelsea’s impressive 5-2 away victory against struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers. Right after the game – in his post-match talk to Sky Sports – Lampard took the time to, again praise Abraham and commend his individual performance.

“The goals we scored were particularly enjoyable to watch,” said Lampard, still gleaming in the aftermath of the victory. “He is looking the part at the minute. He’s been out on loan and scored a lot of goals in the Championship, had a year in the Premier League and now I think he feels the responsibility of wearing the Chelsea shirt.

“The last three games speak for themselves. Now, the only challenge for Tammy is, can you keep doing it? Can you get better and better? What he is doing and how he is playing makes him a huge threat for us.”

Finally - despite all the praise – Lampard took a moment to address that Chelsea do have other talented options in his position in Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi to remind Abraham that he has to maintain a high level.

“He faces strong competition from Giroud and Batshuayi so he needs to keep at that level and keep getting better,” concluded the Chelsea manager.