Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City Preview: Blues look to bounce back from defeat in first Champions League tie

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Norwich City at the weekend as they travel to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening group stage game of the UEFA Champions League.

This will be the third season in a row that the Citizens have faced the Ukranian champions.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the encounter.

Team news

The main problem for City at the weekend was clearly their defensive vulnerability.

Both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi made mistakes which eventually proved costly as Pep Guardiola's men endured their first defeat of the season.

More injury problems have now hit City, as Stones has been ruled out for five weeks, meaning he will join Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane and Benjamin Mendy on the physio table.

As a result of this, Otamendi is now City's only fit natural centre-back, meaning either Fernandinho or Kyle Walker are likely to step in to partner the Argentine.

Shakhtar have also had many injury problems of their own, however, instead of a defensive crisis, are suffering a crisis in midfield - Maycon, Andrii Totovytskyi, Maksym Malyshev and Oleksandr Pikhalionk are all out.

Luis Castro's men are also without defender Davit Khocholava.

Shakhtar predicted XI: ​Pyatov; Bolbat, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko, Ismaily; Stepanenko, Patrick; Tete, Marlos, Taison; Moraes.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus.​

A regular fixture

When sides face in the Champions League group stage, it is often guesswork as to how the opposition will set up, meaning managers have to take the game as it comes to them.

Despite this, Shakhtar and City have got to know each other very well, with Guardiola's side facing the Ukranian's for the third season running in the group stages.

On their previous two trips to Ukraine, City have lost 2-1 and won 3-0, as well as also beating them twice at the Etihad - a positive record.

City will know how tough European away days can be, especially against clubs with emphatic support like Shakhtar, and will be desperate to have a better start than they had to last seasons campaign, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat on the opening matchday to Olympique Lyonnais.