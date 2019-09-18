Virgil van Dijk denies contract talks despite rumours

Virgil van Dijk was recently reported to be closing in on agreeing a new lucrative contract with Liverpool almost two years since joining the club from Southampton.

Instrumental Van Dijk denies new contract talks

The centre-back has helped instil a strong defensive rearguard to a previously penetrable ship at Anfield, becoming one of the world's best defenders in the process with a multitude of personal awards. Named PFA Player of the Year alongside UEFA Player of the Year, Van Dijk was instrumental in Liverpool's Premier League title pursuit last season alongside the club's sixth European Cup.

Under his authority, Jurgen Klopp's side have come on leaps and bounds defensively, masquerading from a hapless unit that always looked susceptible to individual errors and a lack of positional awareness to posing the best record in the top flight in 2018/19, while conceding the fewest goals so far this season.

The Dutchman's current deal runs until 2023 and given his importance to the side, you'd expect the club to look to tie him down to a more long-term deal as soon as possible in a bid to keep to vultures from circling. However, Van Dijk insisted that bridge hasn't been crossed yet, with the centre-back in no rush to enter talks, instead wanting to focus solely on his football.

Previously speaking about his desire to retain Liverpool's perfect start to the season, his drive to go one step further and secure the Premier League title this year is clear for all to see.

Van Dijk solely focused on his football as Liverpool look to better 2018/19

Speaking about the media rumours, Van Dijk told Sky Sports: "There is nothing going on, so that's it. That's not on me! I saw some reports in the media that I was agreeing a new deal and stuff."

"But I'm not even discussing anything at the moment. The only thing I want to do right now is focus on the games and we'll see in the future what may happen."

Van Dijk made a rare mistake on Tuesday night as Liverpool fell to defeat in their opening group game of this year's Champions League. Both him and his teammates will be hoping to bounce back with another league win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon to maintain their perfect record at the summit of the table.