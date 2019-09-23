Frank Lampard gives his thoughts as Chelsea fall to Liverpool

Frank Lampard believes that his Chelsea side did not deserve to lose to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The 41-year-old has given his thoughts after the Blues fell short despite a spirited second-half performance.

A Trent Alexander-Arnold stunner gave the Reds the lead after 15 minutes, before a Roberto Firmino header doubled their lead a mere two minutes after Cesar Azpilicueta saw a goal chalked off by VAR.

N'golo Kante's superb solo goal with 20 minutes to go gave the Blues hope, however a dominant second period performance saw the hosts fall just short.

Lapses in concentration at key moments of matches have been crucial in Chelsea dropping unnecessary points this season, and Lampard’s frustration is extensive over many defensive mistakes.

"We didn't deserve to lose" he said. "Firmino shouldn't be having a free header in our six yard box, clearly.

"It's not Van Dijk climbing three feet above someone, it's Firmino and he has a free header. We have to mark better in the box. It's difficult to defend man-to-man in the modern day, but when the ball comes in your area you can't allow people to stroll in and head it."

On the contrary, Lampard went on to speak about the belief that runs through his side, which saw them come close to completing a remarkable second-half comeback.

He said: "In the second-half we were pushing, starting to do things which we're trying to do here, which is a work in progress, show more energy in our game and sometimes just character.

“That's why the crowd clapped them off at the end. If we keep playing like that we'll have a really good chance."

When asked about captain Azpilicueta's disallowed equaliser by VAR, the Blues' boss admitted frustration, but also acceptance of how the new system is being introduced into the Premier League.

"It is what it is. I'd like to think we may get a couple in our favour at some point, because it happened in the Super Cup. You can see Mason Mount’s a tiny bit offside, it's just more frustrating than anything but it's where we're at now."

"It's a sad thing for the celebration and the moment, but if we're looking for correct decisions, I suppose it's where we're at now.

Chelsea look forward to hosting Grimsby in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, before returning to league action against Brighton on Saturday.