Liverpool's Alisson Becker crowned FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year

Liverpool's Alisson Becker has been announced as FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year winning the prestigious award for 2019.

The Brazilian shot-stopper was presented with the prize at FIFA's ceremony in Milan on Monday night following an unforgettable debut season with the Reds as well as his feats on the international stage with Brazil.

Record-breaking year for Brazilian

Alisson played every minute during Liverpool's pursuit to Champions League glory in which the Reds claimed their sixth European trophy and was also ever-present during the club's record-breaking Premier League campaign in which Liverpool amassed a club-record total of 97 points with Alisson also claiming the Premier League Golden Glove award.

The 26-year-old was deemed the world's best in his position - prefered to Manchester City's Ederson and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen by an independent panel of FIFA experts who decided Alisson's efforts to inspire his club side to yet another Champions League final as well as helping his country to Copa America glory was deemed worthy of securing the famous individual accolade.

The former Roma man was named UEFA Champions League goalkeeper of the Season last month, having won the Golden Glove awards for most clean sheets in both the Premier League and Copa America.

Alisson and Van Dijk make FIFA FIFPro World11

Alisson was also named in the FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 for 2019 alongside teammate and FIFA Men's Player of the Year nominee Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool duo were selected alongside some of Europe's most elite players after being included in a team that was decided by votes from more than 23,000 professional footballers.

Seven players from Jurgen Klopp's European champions appeared on the 55-man shortlist, with Alisson and Van Dijk being deemed the best players in their respected position during the 2018/19 season.

FIFA FIFPro Men's World11: Alisson Becker, Matthijs De Ligt, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Frenkie De Jong, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo.