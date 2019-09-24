Mason Mount admits home win a necessity to kick-start season

Mason Mount has said a first win at Stamford Bridge needs to come quickly in order to repay their supporter’s patient start to the season.

Chelsea are yet to win in West London this season, with a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool this weekend adding to draws against Leicester and Sheffield United, as well as defeat in Europe.

These results leave Frank Lampard still without the feeling of a home win, at the ground he was part of an 86-game unbeaten run.

Following the matchup with Jurgen Klopp's men, Mount looked at the bigger picture from the start of the season.

"We can take positives from every game we have had," said the England international. "But we need to win games at home, that's a big focus.

"The focus is building a fortress at home, so when teams come they know it will be a tough game. We showed that in the second-half."

N'golo Kante's stunning strike pulled the Blues back into the game against Liverpool in the second-half, and the hosts dominated the latter stages of the game, coming close to levelling the match.

"The fans watching saw how much we put into the game,” Mount said. “How hard we worked throughout. They probably feel as much as us that we could've got something from the game."

The young midfielder, who came through the academy ranks at Cobham, has had an emphatic start to his debut Premier League season, however there were fears he would be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following an injury scare against Valencia.

On that scare, Mount said: "As soon as I did it, in my head I thought it would be a long-term injury.

“But, it was fine, it was good throughout the game."

Fans will be delighted that the 20-year-old managed 90 minutes on Sunday, with his next appearance likely to be at home to Brighton on Saturday, where the Blues will look for their first home league win of the season.

However, they will have a chance to build momentum at Stamford Bridge early, as they welcome Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup third round.