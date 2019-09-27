Kenyon launches fresh takeover bid for Newcastle

It broke very late last night that Peter Kenyon was set to offer Mike Ashley £300 million to take Newcastle United off his hands.

This is the second time in the last 12 months that Kenyon has attempted to purchase the Magpies after failing to provide proof of funds last year.

Kenyon has produced a 46-page brochure which outlines his plans and ideas if he was to be successful in his purchase of Newcastle.

Second time lucky

The Magpies have had rumours of a takeover circulating around them for nearly two years now with Amanda Staveley the first to show an interest.

The Business tycoon even turned up to watch Newcastle at St James' Park against Liverpool.

However, just like the BZG group and Kenyon's American based group no bid was submitted or considered reasonable by Ashley.

One of the main stumbling blocks immediately is that Kenyon is apparently only offering £125 million up-front with the rest of the £300 million being made up in instalments.

However, Kenyon is now working with GACP who also own Bordeaux in Ligue 1 and they have made some interesting points in their brochure.

• To establish Newcastle as one of the top 10 clubs in England

• GACP Sports envisions building a new club infrastructure to allow for it to achieve success on the pitch

• GACP Sports plans to support the current manager, Steve Bruce, who has had unparalleled success in Europe

• GACP Sports plans to hire a leading head of recruitment to help identify top talent from across Europe

• Re-engagement and earning the trust of the fans will allow the Club to build its match day and merchandizing revenue

Too familiar for fans

Despite talking a lot of sense and making some interesting points GACP are doing what Ashley has publicly said he does not like, which is going public with negotiations.

Ashley called off talks with Staveley because she was playing too much out in the media and believed she was only doing so to grow her own reputation.

Fans have heard talk of a takeover too many times now to get excited and will definitely stary on the side of caution.

The Geordies got excited about BZG purchasing the club only for it fizzle out into nothing more than a poor publicity stunt.

Newcastle fans will wait and see what happens with Kenyon's second bid but it does not seem promising.

The initial downpayment seems far too low for what Ashley is believed to be wanting, however, he knows Kenyon on a more personal level so he may reduce the price.

One thing is for sure and that is that fans will not be getting their hopes up as they just hope for results on the pitch.