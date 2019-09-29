Willian sends message to Chelsea teammates after Brighton victory

Chelsea winger Willian has called for his teammates to be more clinical in front of goal following the Blues’ 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old scored Chelsea's second to kill the game off late in the second-half.

But Chelsea had many opportunities in both halves to give themselves a comfortable cushion in the game.

The likes of Pedro Rodriguez, Marcos Alonso and Tammy Abraham all had great chances to score, but a mixture of good goalkeeping from Brighton keeper Mat Ryan and Chelsea being wasteful in front of goal meant that the scoreline remained close throughout.

'We cannot miss chances like this'

After the game, the Brazilian delivered a rallying call to his Chelsea teammates to be more clinical in front of goal.

“We needed it [the result],” Willian said. “We have been working hard every day, every game and this time we finally got the result, got the three points at home and we have to carry on.

“We have to continue in the same way.

“The game could have been 3-0 or 4-0. In the first half, we created a lot of chances and I think we have to be more clinical.

"We cannot miss chances like this and we have to now think about the next game."

Frank Lampard agrees with Willian

Frank Lampard echoed Willian's comments about lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, but was delighted by the first clean sheet his side kept this season.

"It’s good for all of us, it’s good for the confidence of the group, the clean sheet, without a doubt," he said.

"That’s the big plus and the performance is a plus. I though thought we played well."