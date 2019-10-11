Mason Mount issued challenge by former Blue

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has challenged young star Mason Mount to show 'consistency' as the 2019/20 Premier League season goes on.

The England international has had a flying start to life in England's top tier, scoring four times already this season and becoming a pivotal part of an exciting Chelsea side.

Exciting talent

Mount's blistering form has caught the eye of Schwarzer, with the former Australian no.1 singing the praises of the midfielder.

"I think Mount has done really well so far," said Schwarzer, who was speaking to Goal.

"He has been exciting to watch. He is a big talent, he played very well in the Championship last season under Frank [Lampard] so he knows him really well."

Lampard, who was once a teammate of Schwarzer's, has also impressed in his role at the helm following a tough start to the season, with Mount playing a starring role alongside fellow academy graduate Tammy Abraham.

"His link-up play is very good. His understanding with Tammy Abraham is very good. I like his evolution."

'Interesting' challenge

Schwarzer, who played mostly a backup role to Petr Cech during his time on the Blue side of West London, has also issued a challenge to Mount, who has so far connected well with other fellow academy graduates who Lampard has shown faith in.

"It will be interesting to see what he is like when more experienced players come into the team like Pedro and Willian, if there's more consistency and how he links up with them.

"I think that will be interesting."

The 20-year-old made his first start for England as the Three Lions suffered a first defeat of their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign against Czech Republic.

Following the international break, Mount will be looking to carry on his sparkling club form as Chelsea welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge next Saturday.