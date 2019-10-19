Steve Bruce disappointed with result but confident his young players can start firing 

After working so hard to get back to winning ways last time out against Manchester United, this afternoon's trip to the capital certainly brought Steve Bruce's side back down to earth.

It was a gritty and a defensively sound performance first-half, but the truth is the hosts could have won it by a lot more goals in the second.

But it was a game that ended up only needing one, and that came through Marcus Alonso mid-way through the second half and it left Bruce disappointed at full-time.

Lack of goal threat

Not for the first time this season Newcastle fans saw their side lack any dangerous aggression in the final third and today was no different.

The Magpies managed no shots on target and that continues to be a worry with efforts on goal few and far between, but Bruce praised the effort of his men.

"I can't ask for more from my players and we created some good chances but took the wrong option - it's the area we've got to improve.

"In the first half I thought we had enough quality, the second we might have tired, the way we played I thought we gave as good as we got.

"We didn't really have big chances but we had big opportunities to make the big chance and missed the pass, Allan and big Joe are only young and they can adapt to playing in England and get better," he said.

Almiron drought continues

Not down to a lack of effort, but that first goal for Newcastle remains an elusive one for Miguel Almiron, and he was hooked with 25 minutes to play for Andy Carroll.

Bruce said: "His confidence is a bit low because he hasn't scored since he's been here in January. however, his effort and endeavour and what he gives to the team is there for everyone to see.

"When you're a forward player you need to score and that's what we've got to do."

"(Almiron) has been all over the place (during the international break) so we tried to freshen it up in the second half and the response from them was excellent, just not quite good enough on the day."

No time to look back

Despite a somewhat below-par start to the season, Bruce acknowledged that the fixture list has not been keen to his squad in the opening nine games, and wanted to look forward to the games ahead.

"We've had an unbelievably difficult start, and no disrespect to the teams we play next but we've got teams who we think are going to to be in and around us."

Some of the less optimistic United fans may point to Watford, Brighton and even Norwich where they could only muster two points, but Bruce was keen to look forward.

"It's always difficult to assess those tough games, its been a tough opening stretch but we're back to St James' Park next and let's hope we can get the result that everyone wants."