Ajax vs Chelsea Preview: Blues look to stop Dutch champions running away with Group H

Chelsea travel to Ajax on Tuesday evening as they look to move up to one of the top two spots in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues come into this game third on three points in Group H.

Whilst last year’s semi-finalists come into this game top of the group with two wins from their opening two games in the group.

Last Time Out

Both teams have been in domestic action since their last games in the Champions League over two weeks ago.

Chelsea overcame Newcastle United in the Premier League by 1-0 thanks to a Marcos Alonso strike.

Ajax also won at the weekend- 2-1 away to RKC Waalwijk in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In terms of last time out in the Champions League- Both teams were victorious.

The Dutch Champions picked up a convincing 3-0 win over Valencia in Spain, whilst the Blues picked up a vital three points in France as the Blues beat Lille 2-1.

Latest Team News

Chelsea could still be without Ngolo Kante for Wednesday's match in Group H after the Frenchman picked up a minor injury on the International Break with France.

Ross Barkley is also unlikely to feature on Wednesday evening after rolling his ankle on Saturday against Newcastle.

Andreas Christensen is also out, alongside long term absentees Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Emerson Palmieri who are both on the road to recovery.

Ajax have close to a full squad to choose from, unless any of their players suffer any last minute injuries/illnesses in training or before the game.

Predicted line-ups

Ajax predicted starting XI (4-3-3): Onana; Tagliafico, Blind, Veltman, Dest; Martinez, Van de Beek, Alvarez; Promes, Ziyech, Tadic.

Chelsea's predicted starting XI (3-4-3): Kepa; Tomori, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, James; Willian, Mount, Abraham.