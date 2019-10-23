KRC Genk 1-4 Liverpool: Chamberlain takes centre stage as Reds tighten grip on Group E

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was the star of the show as Liverpool surged past KRC Genk to put themselves in a strong position within Group E in the Champions League.

The midfielder featured in his first game in the competition for 18 months, delivering a performance worthy of the wait with two superbly taken goals setting Jurgen Klopp’s side on their way before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put a gloss on the scoreline.

Genk would earn a consolation goal two minutes from time through Stephen Odey, depriving Liverpool of a clean sheet much to Alisson’s frustration but it was a night where the European Champions’ second-half showing saw them return to winning ways.

Chamberlain returns with exquisite display

When Liverpool fell at the final hurdle in Kiev over a year ago, one of the most harrowing photos depicted Chamberlain in crutches visibly emotional and cast alone on the pitch, aware not only of the implications of the injury he sustained against AS Roma previously, but the long road of recovery he faced ahead of him to return to where he was.

His performance in Belgium was the mark of a man ready to force his way back into Klopp’s surging side. indeed, he found the opener inside just two minutes, combining with fellow midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita after Klopp selected a midfield trio many fans have been clamouring over since the start of the season.

A progressive and proactive pass from Fabinho found Chamberlain in acres of space between the lines, with the 26-year-old hardly able to believe his luck, confidently striding forward before unleashing a driving effort inside Gatean Coucke’s right-hand corner.

The 20-yard strike was reminiscent of the drilled shot Chamberlain scored against Premier League rivals City in April 2018 – the last goal he scored for the club in the competition - and marked the fourth fastest goal the Reds have scored in the competition.

It was just what the doctor had ordered considering the club’s labouring form away from home in the Champions League in recent years. Liverpool would labour until the half-time interval, with Klopp’s bold strategy offering Genk an opportunity to catch them on the counter.

The Belgian outfit had the ball in the back of the net before forward Mbwana Samatta’s towering header was narrowly adjudged offside – a close call that proved to be the catalyst for a much improved second half performance from the current Champions League holders.

Twelve minutes after the break, Oxlade-Chamberlain would make another telling contribution to the tie, grabbing his second goal; a piece of pure instinctive genius and exquisite execution.

Naby Keita, who also impressed in the centre of the park – just as he had done in a cameo at Old Trafford – found Firmino inside the area, with the Brazilian showing great awareness to create a yard of space and set a pass into Chamberlain’s path.

The 26-year-old dually responded with a first-time strike via the outside of his right-boot, lobbing the ball over Coucke via the crossbar.

A performance of ultimate class and panache, Wednesday was the night when Ox showed what huge value he can add to Klopp’s squadron when he is on his game. For all their brilliance, Liverpool have often lacked a creative midfielder, someone with a progressive approach to support the front-three.

In Chamberlain, they possess just that; he is arguably the club’s biggest goal threat outside Firmino, Mane and Salah while maintaining the eagerness and energy to instigate gegenpressing. He last scored twice in the same match against Reading in October 2016, where he still played at Arsenal.

Mane and Salah put gloss on performance as Reds tighten grip on Group E

Sadio Mane secured a third goal after some strong interchange across the front-three. First, Firmino’s vision to engineer a reverse pass into Salah’s path before the former-Roma man produced a perfectly weighted dink into Mane, who rounded the move with a controlled and confident finish. 3-0 to the Reds and the front-three back together.

Elsewhere, it was a quiet night for Mohamed Salah compared to his usually high standards, with the forward remaining off the pace with sloppy final balls and moments of hesitation.

However, the Egyptian still ended up with an assist and a goal to his name by the end of the night, using his strength to shake off one Genk defender before quick footwork took him past another, later rounding the ‘keeper to cap off a strong second forty-five.

The only blip in the second-half came via a late Genk goal which saw the Reds lose their chance at a valuable clean sheet as Alisson cut a visibly frustrated figure towards his defence. The result leaves Klopp’s side in a strong position in Group E following Salzburg’s defeat to Napoli in Austria.