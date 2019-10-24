David Silva claims De Bruyne 'will get better'

In recent years, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have won almost everything in the English game, including a domestic treble last season as they wrapped up the Carabao Cup, Emirates FA Cup and Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne has been a key part of City's recent dominance, although City legend David Silva thinks the Belgian can get even better.

"We are lucky to have him"

In an interview with the club, Silva started talk about the Belgian by saying, "Kevin is a fantastic player and we are lucky to have him,” before going on further, “He’ll be one of the players to make a big step forward in the future because he’s one of the most experienced in a young squad."

City's number 17 has directly contributed to 118 goals in 185 games during his first four years at the club, asserting himself as one of the Citizens best players, as well as one of the best playmakers in the world.

El Mago, Silva, finished talk on De Bruyne by saying, “As time goes by your time arrives. Last season we missed him a lot, but he’s going to be great for us.”

Silva's changed role

The Blues legend went on to talk about himself, and the differences in his role now compared to when he first joined City.

“Under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini I used to play on the wing and I’m currently playing in the midfield," started Silva. “The manager has decided to put me in that position. He did well doing that and I feel my skills shine more in there."

Silva has been a key part in City's recent success since the takeover of Sheikh Mansour and finished talking about his change in position by going into further detail, “Currently I am in touch with the ball more often, in the build-up in attacking positions. That puts my game in the spotlight.”

The four-time Premier League winner has announced that he'll be leaving City at the end of the season, a sad day for the English game after 10 magical years in Manchester.