West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Charlton Athletic: Last minute Charlton penalty leads to a share of the points at The Hawthorns 

West Brom record their second 2-2 all draw in a row which sees them stay top of the Championship, whilst Charlton Athletic move from 10th to eighth.

Story of the match

Matt Phillips converted Matheus Pereira's cross just 10 minutes into the first half to give the league leaders an early lead. However, the baggies were perhaps lucky to go in at half time still leading.

Semi Ajayi gave the ball away to Erhun Oztumer just a few minutes later, and if it wasn't for a superb block by Kyle Bartley, Macauley Bonne could have easily equalised for the visitors. Sam Johnstone then produced a superb double save to deny Charlton five minutes before the break, giving The Addicks hope as they went back into the dressing rooms.

The Baggies however came out fighting after halftime, as both Phillips and Grady Diangana wasted chances to extend West Brom's lead.

Despite the Baggies strong start, Charlton levelled after Cullen's effort from 25 yards deflected in the air, and Bonne was on hand to nod home from six yards out.

Thinks went from bad to worse for Albion, when just five minutes later Nathan Ferguson went through Chris Solly on the halfway line. After a period of confusion which saw the referee send of Diangana by mistake, the ref rectified his mistake and gave Ferguson his marching orders instead.

Despite only having 10 men, the Baggies retook the lead with just nine minutes to go. Hal Robson-Kanu cut in from the left hand side, and from 16 yards curled his effort into the bottom corner.

Despite the game appearing to have been won, Charlton equalised in the 94th minute after Ajayi collided with Sarr inside the penalty area. Cullen buried his penalty, ensuring that the points were shared between the two sides.

Takeaways from the match

West Brom still top

Despite their second 2-2 draw in as many games, the Baggies remain top of the Championship, and hold a two point lead over second place Preston North End. Whilst Albion fans may be disapointed to concede such a late equaliser, the Baggies showed great character to take the lead with 10 men, and as such fans don't have a lot to worry about. The Baggies may need to sort out some of their defensive leaks, but they are certainly on the right track to return back to England's top flight.

Charlton cannot be ruled out

Despite sitting in eighth place, the Addicks are only one point of a playoff place, and perhaps more importantly only three points of the automatics. Charlton have shown today that they have more than enough ability in their squad to compete with the big boys, and thus must be considered as a side that has the potential to push for promotion as the season continues.