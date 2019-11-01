Bellerin focused on positives after Carabao Cup defeat

Arsenal fell out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night following a dramatic 5-4 defeat on penalties against Liverpool.

The Gunners led three times throughout the match, coming back from an early own goal by Shkodran Mustafi but were unable to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition after goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Dani Ceballos' penalty before Curtis Jones converted.

'This is what you play football for', Bellerin reflects on Carabao Cup thriller

Reflecting on the match, captain Hector Bellerin was keen to highlight the positives of the team's performance rather than the frustration over coming so close to victory. The Spaniard played the full ninety minutes for Unai Emery's side as he continues to get back up to speed following a long-term injury lay off.

"I have to say it was great to play this kind of game," Bellerin told the club's official website. "Loads of mistakes from both sides and those are things we've got to look at and analyse and you know we've got to get better at it."

"The tempo of the play, the goals...this is football. This is what you play football for, for nights like this. Whatever the score, we're gutted, but I'm sure there's going to be nights that go in our favour."

With both sides shipping five goals each, it was a match known for the frenetic attacking play rather than supreme defending. Indeed, both Liverpool and Arsenal conceded possession easily, succumbing the initiative and putting themselves on the back foot.

Bellerin stated that the Gunners mistakes, and falling to defeat despite such a close fought contest, will only inspire the side to go one step further in their upcoming games.

"This is the thing, when you've been so close to winning and you lose at the end, it hurts. But this is what pushes you to do better in the next game.

Bellerin insists there are positives to take despite loss

Albeit conceding five goals across ninety minutes before coming out on the wrong end of a dramatic penalty shootout, Bellerin remained in good spirits, highlighting his side's attacking flair.



"It's not easy to score five goals at Anfield. There's not many teams that can say that they've done that. Sure, we conceded five, we conceded a penalty and Alex's goal is one of those things that you just have to sit back and take it because there's not much you can do about things like this.

"So as I say, very gutted but very proud as a team because from the start we went for the game, we went for the win. We're not scared to play anyone, we're not scared to play anywhere and as I said, there's loads of positives to take. Loads of negatives as well, but this is part of the way and we're looking on to the weekend now."

Arsenal play Wolves at the weekend, hoping to keep themselves firmly within the top-four race following a disappointing draw against Crystal Palace.