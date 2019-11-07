Ronaldo Aarons admits of his pain at being left out of Steve Bruce's squad

The Newcastle United winger has come through the ranks but has seen a number of loan spells handed to him at other clubs and they have varied in their degree of success.

Currently, on loan with Sky Bet League One side Wycombe Wanderers, the 23-year-old has only made three league starts scoring one as well as bagging in the Leasing.com trophy during this week.

With this week's admission that Aarons himself was left bitterly disappointed not to make the full squad, it's anyone's guess whether there lies a first-team future.

Surprised and frustrated

In an interview with The Guardian, Aarons revealed: "I was massively surprised and disappointed because the week before I had started the preseason game and I had played every game in the summer so the minimum I thought was I was going to be in the squad."

It wasn't just himself who was left surprised, as most fans who took half of interest of pre-season would have noticed Aarons as a regular.

But with Allan Saint-Maximin signing mid-way through as well as left-sided wing-back Jetro Willems, Aarons was always going to be up against tough competition in his position.

Hard work required

Despite the inevitable frustration, Aarons knows all he can do is perform at Wycombe and hopefully a chance will come again.

Ironically Steve Bruce used to select him for Sheffield Wednesday last season, and even stated how much he enjoyed coaching him during their impressive end of the season and now Aarons needs to replicate that form.

"I need to do well here - it's a massive loan.

"Hopefully when it gets to January (when the deal ends) I'll look back at this loan and be very, very happy about it.

"It's been a tough 18 months or two years since my first loan but I have learned a lot," he said.

After some early-season struggles, Aarons has scored two goals in two games now against Shrewsbury Town in the league and Fulham U21s.

After a career blinded by knee injuries and near-misses, hopefully, the winger can kick on and make a push for Bruce's squad.