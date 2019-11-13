The Burnley players on international duty in November

Six Burnley first-teamers have been called up by their respective countries for the season's third international break.

Sean Dyche will hope to see all return unscathed as he looks to build on last weekend's important victory over West Ham United when the season resumes on November 23rd.

Below are the details of when and where the selected Clarets will be playing.

Kevin Long, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady - Republic of Ireland

Thursday, November 14th: New Zealand (H, 7:45 pm)

Monday, November 18th: Denmark (H, 7:45 pm)

Brady is back in Mick McCarthy's squad after missing out last month due to a lack of match fitness.

Hendrick is a consistent starter for the Irish, while Long will be hoping he is handed a rare opportunity to impress in Thursday's friendly against New Zealand.

The clash with Denmark in Dublin the following Tuesday is vital in Ireland's bid to qualify for EURO 2020. The two sides are level on points at the top of Group D, with Switzerland breathing down their necks in third.

It could be make-for-break for the Burnley trio and their team-mates, who'll be dreaming of donning the green jersey at the finals in the summer.

Nick Pope - England

Thursday, November 14th: Montenegro (H, 7:45 pm)

Sunday, November 17th: Kosovo (A, 5:00 pm)

Pope's England can seal qualification if, as expected, they beat Montenegro at Wembley this week.

That could present an opening for the Burnley 'keeper, firmly behind Jordan Pickford in the pecking order despite his strong domestic form.

Gareth Southgate might elect to hand Pope an outing for the weekend's trip to Kosovo if the Three Lions' place is secure.

Dwight McNeil - England U21

Friday, November 15th: Albania (A, 6:00 pm)

Tuesday, November 19th: Netherlands (A, 5:30 pm)

McNeil, so impressive last time out against the Hammers, will hope to push for a senior England call-up by shining at youth level.

Last month, the winger contributed an assist in a resounding victory over Austria.

This time, they face two away trips: one to Albania for a European Championships qualifier and another to Doetinchem in the Netherlands for a friendly.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - Northern Ireland

Saturday, November 16th: Netherlands (H, 7:45 pm)

Tuesday, November 19th: Germany (A, 7:45 pm)

Peacock-Farrell's only football this season has come at international level as he continues to wait for a Burnley debut following a summer move from Leeds United.

This month, the 23-year-old faces two almighty tests. After seeking revenge against a Netherlands side who emerged victorious in October's meeting courtesy of late, heartbreaking goals, Northern Ireland travel to face the many talents of Germany.

They will need to produce a spectacular upset, with Peacock-Farrell in the form of his life, to climb back into the automatic Group C qualification positions.

Chris Wood - New Zealand

Thursday, November 14th: Ireland (A, 7:45 pm)

Sunday, November 17th: Lithuania (A, 1:00 pm)

Wood will meet three of his clubmates at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday before heading to Vilnius for a friendly against Lithuania.

These are New Zealand's first fixtures of the autumn.

Wood is currently Burnley's joint-top 2019/20 scorer with five goals to his name.