West Ham United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Derby victory for Mourinho's men

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham tenure got off to a good start as goals from Heung Min Son, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane helped his side to a comfortable derby victory.

West Ham's run of awful form continued as they turned in another very poor performance in an embarassing defeat that will pile more pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Story of the match

Spurs looked lively early on and the visitors thought they’d taken an early lead when Kane fired home after just three minutes, however the England international’s strike was ruled out for offside.

West Ham’s first clear opportunity came a few moments later, Sebastien Haller almost converting Ryan Fredericks’ cross with a towering header at the far post.

After a few early chances for either side, the game developed into a cagey affair midway through the first-half, a long-distance effort from Heung Min Son and a half-hearted Robert Snodgrass penalty appeal the only moments of significance.

The deadlock was eventually broken after 35 minutes, Son finding space and finishing well from close-range after the visitors capitalised on poor West Ham defending.

It didn't take long for Tottenham to double their advantage as they made it 2-0 shortly before the break, Lucas Moura tapping home from close-range thanks to Son's pinpoint drilled cross.

Manuel Pellegrini introduced Michail Antonio for Felipe Anderson at half-time as West Ham looked to find a way back into the game, but Tottenham's dominance continued after the break, Moura missing a golden opportunity to get his second of the game minutes after the restart.

Kane spared his teammate's blushes moments later as he met Serge Aurier's cross with a thumping header to make it 3-0, the home side helpless to prevent the rout as Mourinho's men continued to run them ragged.

The Hammers were outclassed in every department all afternoon with Spurs looking like scoring every time they ventured forwards. It was another of the very poor performances that West Ham fans have now become used to this season.

Antonio provided some energy as he tried to inspire a miraculous comeback, but his intensity was not matched by the rest of the team.

Despite Tottenham's comfort in possession, they were denied a clean sheet when Antonio got a deserved goal on 74 minutes, the forward firing home from the edge of the area to claw one back and make it 3-1.

West Ham showed some improvement in the final stages and had the ball in the back of the net again five minutes from time, however Declan Rice's finish from close range was ruled out for offside.

Angelo Ogbonna managed to reduce the deficit in the final seconds as he lost his marker and converted from Robert Snodgrass' corner, however there was not enough time to find an equaliser and Tottenham saw out the game to pick up their first away win in the league since January.

Takeaways

Perfect start for Mourinho

The new manager bounce was in full effect as Tottenham showed significant signs of improvement under their new boss.

Spurs have been seriously underperforming so far this season, however the derby victory could be the spark they need to resurrect their campaign.

Dele Alli steals the show

Dele Alli was the standout player and Tottenham fans will be hoping he can regain his form of two seasons ago under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder was involved in two of Spurs' goals and display the quality he clearly has in abundance.

West Ham's awful form continues

The 3-2 scoreline flattered West Ham as they limped to another uninspiring defeat.

The Hammers are now winless in seven and things don't get any easier as they travel to Stamford Bridge next Saturday.