Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk Preview: Citizens seek three points to wrap up top spot in Group C

Manchester City will wrap up top spot in their UEFA Champions League group with three points over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night.

The Citizens will be confident having already beaten the Ukranian champions away from home this season. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the encounter.

Team news

City have had a torrid time with injuries this season, with most of their problems being defensively with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones spending lengthy amounts of time out.

The Champions of England seemed to be getting over their injury issues, although were forced to make three substitutions due to injury in victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

Sergio Aguero pulled up with a muscle injury described as 'bad' by his manager, before Rodri and David Silva both had to come off with their own muscular issues.

Laporte is still out injured, whilst Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leroy Sane still haven't recovered either.

Claudio Bravo is suspended following his sending off vs Atalanta B.C.

The visitors also have a lengthy injury list with Andrii Totovytski, Maksym Malyshev, Oleksandr Pikhalionok and Manor Solomon expected to miss the trip to Manchester.

Marlos and Alan Patrick are also suspended.

A fixture with a lot of recent history

City and Shakhtar have got to know each other very well in recent years, with Guardiola's side facing the Ukranian's for the third season running in the group stages.

Earlier in the campaign, City won 3-0 away in Ukraine, boosting their already impressive record against Luis Castro's side.

Last time the two sides met at the Etihad was November last year, in a fixture in which Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick as the Blues ran out 6-0 winners.

With City already almost guaranteed a spot in the last 16, this game perhaps doesn't have as much importance, meaning rotation is likely ahead of a must-win matchup against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Despite this, Shakhtar currently sit level on points with Dinamo Zagreb, with the two set to battle it out for the runners up spot in the group and place in the last 16, meaning city can expect a tough game with a lot on the line for the visitors.