Saha: Rashford can become one of United's all-time greats

The former United striker believes the Englishman has all the tools at his disposal to etch his name in the club’s history books if he continues progressing at the same rate. Rashford scored his ninth league goal of the campaign on Wednesday as the Red Devils handed Jose Mourinho his first defeat as Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Rashford, who seemed to have lost his way under Mourinho, found his footing as soon as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walked through the door, and hasn’t looked back since then. He has been played in a number of positions but has kept rewarding the manager’s faith in him. The Englishman has undoubtedly been one of his side’s best performers this season.

According to someone who knows a thing or two about the leading the line for United, Louis Saha believes Rashford deserves all the plaudits that have come his way. The Frenchman has also tipped the forward to become one of the club’s best-ever attackers.

"Marcus has all the qualities to become one of Man Utd’s all-time greatest strikers, the only thing that is holding him back is the lack of competition in the squad," he told Bwin.

"The boy has it all. He’s super-fast, he’s great on the ball, he is unpredictable, plays on instinct like all great strikers and can win you games on his own.

"He has the kind of drive that Man United are famous for. He is also already performing on an international level which is incredible.”

Injuries to Martial and Greenwood have given Rashford plenty of playing time

Like every season, United have been marred by injuries this time around with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial spending numerous weeks on the touchline since the start of August. However, Rashford has maintained his fitness and has often been the only one to shoulder his team’s goal-scoring opportunities.

The 22-year-old is expected to be one Solskjaer’s first names on the team sheet as United face a tricky derby game away to Manchester City on Saturday evening. While the Citizens will begin as overwhelming favourites, the Old Trafford will be hoping for Rashford to turn up once again against the Noisy Neighbours and cause another dent to their title hopes.