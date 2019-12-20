Huddersfield Town vs Nottingham Forest preview: Forest look to move back into the top six when they travel to the Terriers

19th Vs 8th

Despite a decent start to the season for Huddersfield, just one win in their last seven matches sees them sitting 19th in the table and just two points clear of the relegation zone. However, the Terriers form could be changing, as they have taken four points from their last two matches.

First, a 92nd minute winner against Charlton by teenager Matty Daly saw Huddersfield leave the Valley with all three points. Then, a second half equaliser from club top scorer Karlam Grant saw Huddersfield rescue a point against Wigan Athletic at the DW stadium on Saturday.

Despite only one win in their last seven, the Terriers have lost just once in their last seven games at the John Smiths Stadium. However, Nottingham Forest themselves have lost just one match away from home all season, setting up an exciting encounter.

Despite an excellent start to the season, which saw Forest sitting pretty in the playoffs, no wins in their last four matches have seen Forest drop down to eighth. Forest's last victory actually came nearly a month ago, when they beat Queens Park Rangers 4-0.

Since then, home defeats to both Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as draws to Millwall and Middlesbrough have seen Forest drop out of the playoffs.

Last time out, Forest slumped to a 4-0 home defeat against Wednesday, thanks to a first half hat trick from Jordan Rhodes.

Whilst Forest only sit one point outside the playoff places, and have a game in hand on the teams around them, this match represents an excellent opportunity for Sabri Lamouchi's side to get back on track, and back in the playoffs.

Previous Results

The two sides have only met 55 times in their history since their first meeting in 1911. Historically, Huddersfield have had the better of Forrest, beating them 21 times. In comparison, Forest have won just 17 of the meetings between the sides.

The sides haven't met since the 2016/17 Championship season, the year that Huddersfield were promoted to the Premier League. That season, the Terriers won the match at the John Smiths Stadium by two goals to one. The result was reversed at the City Ground, where Forest were able to come out on top, winning the game 2-0.

Team News

Huddersfield Predicted XI: Grabara, Simpson, Schindler, Stankovic, Hadergjonaj, Chalobah, Hogg, Kachunga, Bacuna, Mounie, Grant.

Huddersfield have been struck with numerous injuries over recent weeks, but boss Danny Cowley is hopeful that a number of players will be returning to match fitness very soon. Lewis O'Brien, Jaden Brown, Alex Pritchard and Fraizer Campbell are all players that Cowley expects to be back in contention sooner rather than later.

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Samba, Cash, Dawson, Worrall, Robinson, Yates, Watson, Ameobi, Silva, Carvalho, Grabban.

Lamouchi has also had a number of injury problems in recent weeks. Yuri Ribeiro is likely to be available for selection, whilst Samba Sow, Carl Jenkinson, Yohan Benalouane, Tendayi Darikwa and Michael Hefele should all be available soon.

What the Managers Have Said

Cowley spoke very highly of his sides opponents this Saturday at his pre match press conference, having this to say.

“They’ve had an excellent start to the season but a bit more of a difficult period just recently, no doubt they will be highly motivated after the back of a disappointing result on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday.

“I think that they have goals in their team, they can use different formations and they like to get control in possession and want to try and dominate the ball, but they can also carry a threat on the counter attack.

“Certainly, with the ball they’re one of the best teams in the division.”

Lamouchi didn't hide from his teams recent dip in form at his pre match press conference, and insisted that Saturday's match will be a tough one for his Forest side .

“It will be a very tough game, especially after a bad week.

“The result is very important for the confidence and for many reasons, especially after the last game and the bad moment we are in now. This is the Championship and we need to focus on the next one.

“We haven’t played an easy game yet, they are all very tough and Leeds, the last winner at Huddersfield, found it very tough. We must be ready for each game, each opponent; Huddersfield are not better or worse than the other teams, we must find the way to play as we know.”