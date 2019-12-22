Steve Bruce delighted with Miguel Almiron's first goal for Newcastle

For Miguel Almiron himself, it is a huge weight lifted from his shoulders as the wait for a goal had gone on since his arrival in late January.

On an afternoon where Newcastle United were far from their best, it was a moment that lit up St James' Park with the game heading towards a goalless draw.

A hamstring injury in April cut his first season on Tyneside short, but upon his return in the summer, supporters probably did not expect to have to wait until December for his first goal.

The lack of goals from Newcastle's attacking players has been a niggling criticism all season, but Steve Bruce has always been aware of the importance of Almiron in this team, and it finally paid off.

Bruce beaming with delight

A subtle alteration with the formation saw Almiron move more central yesterday, with Andy Carroll and Joelinton partnered up-front together, and his head coach noticed a difference.

"Coming from a bit deeper helped," he said.

"We have seen him play there, he played as number 10 for Atlanta, he's no stranger to that role.

"It was his best performance for a while."

Patience rewarded

Almiron's ability in transforming defence into attack for Newcastle has been evident since his arrival, and it is the work ethic that has got him in those dangerous areas that Bruce has been so pleased with.

Whilst it was not shown on any television highlights, Bruce could be seen advancing down the touchline towards his players, but he soon remembered he was not just a fan in the terraces and quickly retreated.

He continued: "Everyone has seen him play - as I have over five months - is delighted.

"He's a good pro, great lad and he's very popular.

"You want people like that to succeed, he's got it off his back."