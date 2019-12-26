Crystal Palace 2-1 West Ham United: Hammers concede late to drop points 

West Ham United were coming into the game off the back of a 0-1 win against Southampton, but their rivals, Crystal Palace, have been feeling quite the opposite as their previous match ended up in a 1-0 loss against Newcastle United.



Robert Snodgrass opened the scoring for the Hammers before ex-West Ham midfielder, Cheikhou Kouyate, equalised for the Eagles with Jordan Ayew scoring their winning goal late in the game.

Story of the game

The first chance of the game came to Palace's Max Meyer, but his shot from the edge of the box went far wide.



Then the hosts nearly came close yet again as Wilfried Zaha managed to get in behind Pablo Zabaleta but couldn't make anything more off it, and ran the ball down for a goal-kick.



But on the 20th-minute mark, West Ham had a chance of their own after Michail Antonio managed to punt the ball behind Mamadou Sakho into Robert Snodgrass's path, but his cross towards Pablo Fornals hit the only Palace defender in sight.



And after that opportunity, the pace of the game picked up as Angelo Ogbonna had to make a key interception in the box to deny Jordan Ayew a clear-cut chance.



And the biggest chance of the first half fell to Ayew who missed a simple tap-in from five yards out after Aaron Cresswell got caught ball-watching and allowed Meyer to turn him into the ground in a very dangerous area inside the box.



In response, Antonio tried a shot from outside the box but hit it straight at Vincente Guaita.



With five minutes to go the hosts yet again tried threatening Roberto's goal, but Ayew's and Zaha's successive attempts were blocked and eventually cleared by Ogbonna and Zabaleta.



The second half started very quietly with neither side coming close until Ayew's effort after outmuscling Cresswell and leaving him on the floor, but Roberto saved well.



And completely against the run of play, Snodgrass put the Hammers one goal up with a brilliant curling finish to the far post after a great assist from Antonio.



The forward was again involved as after Manuel Lanzini's pass, he tried scoring himself, but his shot was deflected away.



But then the hosts finally got their much-deserved goal through Cheikhou Kouyate, who scored past Roberto with a brilliant half-volley from inside the box.

Just 10 minutes later Palace had a fantastic chance to take the lead but Connor Wickham’s one-on-one opportunity was brilliantly read by Roberto.

The South London side finally got what they wanted as the clock wound down. Jordan Ayew redeemed himself for the horrible miss from the start of the game and put Crystal Palace ahead in stoppage time.

Takeaways

Robert Snodgrass' poor form continues



After a run of very bad performances in which he was visibly one of the most struggling players on the pitch, the winger was named by fans as someone they want to start the match against Palace on the bench.



But instead, Manuel Pellegrini started him yet again, despite having both Felipe Anderson and Manuel Lanzini fit and ready to play.



Despite scoring the opening goal, it was a very poor showing from the Scotsman.

Poor team management prove costly once again

Having struggles with naming either the wrong starting XI or substitutions since the start of the season it looks like Manuel Pellegrini is too stubborn to change his way.

Even though his side lacks pace and creativity while being vulnerable defensively the Chilean yet again went with a flat 4-4-2 formation with Robert Snodgrass and Pablo Fornals as wide players with Mark Noble sitting alongside Declan Rice, and it just doesn’t work with teams that play with fast wingers and midfielders who put the pressure onto their opponents, as proved today.