Mark Bowen thrilled at his side's 'perfect away performance' against Preston

Reading boss Mark Bowen described 2-0 win against Preston as the 'perfect away performance.'

Early goals in the first half from John Swift and Lucas Joao mean that the Royals are now unbeaten in their last five games, and have kept four clean sheets on the bounce in the process.

The Berkshire side now sit 14th in the table with 32 points, and have moved above QPR in the table.

'A difficult place to come'

After the match, Bowen expressed his delight at his sides' display.

He said: I was delighted with the performance. It is a really difficult place to come with their home record being as it is.

"First and foremost - our two goals came from some slick, fast passing. Swift's looked like a tap-in but he had to open his body up. Joao put in a real shift, especially in the second half.

"We talked at half time about our gameplan in the second half which was being compact, letting them have possession and it might have looked at the time we were under pressure but I felt comfortable and the lads said they did as well.

"There was some excellent defending, blocking shots and Rafael made two or three really good saves. But [I told them] just be happy and comfortable in your defending - they had to try and push the game to us.

"We've shown over the past few weeks there is more than one way to win a football match.

"We've done the perfect away performance - we've taken our chances clearly and well and been really disciplined in our defensive side of play too."

Biggest win so far as Reading manager

Bowen has really changed Reading's fortunes this season since Jose Gomes was sacked in October.

Since Bowen has taken charge, he has managed to motivate the side to win a total of 24 points out of a possible 39 available.

That impressive points return means that the Royals currently sit top of the recent form table in the Championship.

The boss has already overseen some special victories as Reading manager, but this was undoubtedly the biggest win so far in his reign as Royals boss.

"I think so," Bowen said when asked if that was the case. "Only because coming out of the game against QPR and the emotion."

"Maybe 24 hours later I was thinking I wanted to go with the same side but was also thinking was I doing the right thing because you're looking at the energy of the players.

"But it's paid off, we have to wipe ourselves down now and go ahead to Fulham.

"The lads are getting more and more confident in everything we are doing and we're moving up the table and that's all that matters."

Blackett played big part in victory

One stand out player was Tyler Blackett.

The 25-year-old assisted both of the Reading goals from the game against Preston.

And Mark Bowen was full of praise for the left-back in the press conference.

He said: "Going to a back four, I went with him in the side for more of a physical presence. I just wanted him to sit in there.

"His confidence is growing game by game and it (the LB position) is a good problem for me to have.

"Richards wasn't even on the bench today bless him and it genuinely breaks my heart because of the work he does. I know he is the future of this club and he's a really talented left-back.

"But when the team is winning and keeping clean sheets he has to be patient."

Fulham test

The Berkshire side next face a daunting task of facing third-placed Fulham away on New Years Day.

"It's going to be a difficult afternoon," Bowen stated when asked to preview the Fulham game after the Preston win. "They are a really accomplished side so it'll be difficult."

"We can't get to far ahead of ourselves and if we know it's going to be really hard then that focuses the mind a lot better.

"Our biggest danger today was our mentality. We had had three clean sheets and two wins so it was easy to say if we had got beaten it was still a good Christmas but that's not good enough.

"We have a lot of catching up to do and we have to push on now and try and get something out of every game we play.

"If my players are fearing going to Fulham then I am happy with that because we have to be focused and ready."

The Reading boss hinted at a few changes for the Fulham game, but admitted that he will only make changes based on the 'energy' levels of the players.

He said: "I've got the opportunity to pick the same starting 11 but whether I will or not depends on a few things because you have to have one eye on the energy of the guys.

"Most teams around this time are making a lot of changes but we went with the same one. We'll have to see where we are in a couple of days.

"Baldock is potentially an option. He's back in training and hopefully he will be available for Fulham.

"Puscas was on the training ground yesterday doing some work on his own so he won't be far away."