Reading duo linked with January transfers

Reading defensive duo Liam Moore and Tyler Blackett have been linked away with January moves to different clubs in different leagues.

Both defenders are regular starters under Mark Bowen in the current back four, and losing any of them could come as a real blow to Bowen's side.

Liam Moore

Sky Sports and Birmingham Live have reported that top two side West Brom are interested in signing the Reading captain, as they are keen to reinforce with defenders in the upcoming January market.

The report says that Slaven Bilic is looking for a replacement for injury prone Kyle Bartley.

Moore signed a new five year deal with the Royals at the start of last season and a figure of £15 million may need to be payed by the Albion to tempt the Royals into letting go of their prize asset.

The Captain himself has played down the talk and has insisted he is solely focusing on performing well for the Royals.

He said: "The key word there is rumour. I'm just trying to keep my performance up now.

"I've said before and I put my neck on the line that the left side centre half is my best position [because] I know what I can do there.

"I have always been honest that I want to reach the highest level possible and that will only happen with performances on the pitch."

These comments came from the skipper after Reading's 2-0 away win on the weekend again Preston North End.

Tyler Blackett

FootballInsider247 has linked the defender who was signed in 2016 under Jaap Stam with Turkish duo Trabzonspor and Ankaragucu.

The report claims that the Super Lig pair are competing to get Blackett signed up on a 'pre contract' in January.

The 25-year-old has played more than 100 games for Royals although has struggled to a cement a regular first-team spot in Berkshire.

This could be the perfect time for Reading to cash in on despite him being on good form.