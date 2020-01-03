Jack Rodwell joins Sheffield United on short-term deal

Jack Rodwell has joined Sheffield United until the end of the season after being without a club since his release from Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

The signing is the Blades first piece of business in the January transfer window as Wilder looks to strengthen his squad to replicate his side's superb show in the first half of the season into the second.

The former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland midfielder has been training with the Blades since December and has impressed manager, Chris Wilder: "Jack has been with us for a couple of weeks or so now and he's been excellent around the place."

Rodwell no stranger to the Premier League

The 27-year-old joins the Yorkshire side with a wealth of Premier League experience despite not playing in the top level of English football since 2017.

Rodwell broke onto the scene with Everton as a 16-year-old, he then went onto make 109 appearances for the Toffees, resulting in him earning a move to Manchester City in 2013. Despite an injury ridden spell at the Etihad Stadium, the midfielder picked up a Premier League winners' medal, after being part of the Blues 2013/14 title-winning squad.

That summer Rodwell then moved to Sunderland, however a controversial stay at the Stadium of Light resulted in him leaving for Blackburn Rovers in 2018, where he was released a year later.

Backing from the Boss

In spite of being without any first-team football since last season, Blades boss, Wilder is positive about his new man: "He offers us versatility and experience in a number of key positions and adds further depth to the group which is important at this stage of the season."

The former England international, who has three caps for his country is available for the Blades FA Cup third round tie with National League side, AFC Fylde on Sunday.