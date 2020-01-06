Pep Guardiola looks ahead to Carabao Cup Semi Final vs Manchester United

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said that it's 'nice' to make the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup for the third season in a row, ahead of his side's first-leg clash with arch rivals, Manchester United on Tuesday.

After winning the competition in 2018 and 2019, the Blues boss stated that winning it again is just as important as the two previous triumphs: "Three semi finals in a row. It's not the biggest but it's nice to be here again. We have to try and win it. It was important to in the first season, the second and this one. Nothing has changed."

Pep expecting a tougher test

After defeating Bristol City and Burton Albion at this stage in the previous two seasons, City face a much tougher test this time as they take on their City neighbours, United meaning the Blues have two fiercely contested Manchester derbies in three weeks.

Guardiola commented on the toughness of playing his side's local rivals in this year's semi final: "Against United, a top club you can win and lose games. I did not expect to beat United all the time. We've beaten them more than we lose in the regular season. That is important."

"I know for the years I was not here, we were the noisy neighbours. Now I don't know what we are."

City out for revenge

The back-to-back Carabao Cup winners will no doubt head into Tuesday's clash at Old Trafford with a feeling of revenge after United ran out 2-1 winners in the last Manchester derby at the beginning of December.

When asked what he learned from last month's derby defeat Guardiola stated: "How fast they are, how solid and aggressive. We conceded a few counter attacks and in just a few seconds they were in the box."

The Spaniard added: "I have a feeling they [Manchester United] are starting to play the way he wants [Ole Gunnar Solskjær]. The last game against Arsenal we saw clearly what he wants. It's not easy to take over a big club that's always demanding to be involved in the competition"

Injury positives for the Blues

One huge positive for the Blues is that Guardiola has confirmed that all of his squad have been involved with training apart from long term absentee, Leroy Sane. This means defender, Aymeric Laporte who has been out since August could give the Blues a huge defensive boost with a return expected in the coming weeks.