Newcastle's centre-back options getting closer to full strength again

It's been a tough few weeks for Steve Bruce who has found his options across all areas of the pitch short on numbers.

It was a shock to the system to see United go from six proven central defenders to choose from to just three, one of which was Florian Lejeune who had just come back from a long lay-off.

Federico Fernandez has been the only one to avoid picking up any sort of knock, and the Argentine will have counted himself lucky when he was seeing his partners dropping like flies over Christmas.

Gradual returns

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles who has been missing since November, Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett have all resumed full training and have a chance of making it for Wolves.

Bruce is wary of not rushing them back too quickly, but knows how important their returns could be given his side's defensive form of late.

However, Fabian Schar is expected to miss out as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered against Everton and Leicester City.

Elusive best combination

United's centre-back options have proved a luxury for the past couple of seasons, and they have even chipped in with seven goals between them this season.

But with quantity at a premium, naming their best three as been the ultimate conundrum.

It was a nightmare situation for Lejeune to be playing three games in a week and ultimately his confidence looked shot against Leicester, so it may be a surprise to see him feature if all are fit again.

The Frenchman is arguably the club's best defender, but a little rest may not go a miss.

There could be a point that Lascelles' leadership has been missed with the captain likely to return to eleven when fit.

The 26-year-old has been at the heart of the club's revival since relegation in 2016, and has faced some rather harsh criticism since that time but he remains a key part of United's squad.

That leaves Clark and Dummett who would certainly be knocking on the door, especially against sides who will run at them, like Wolves and Chelsea.

With Schar to come back in a couple of weeks, the best combination constantly divides fan opinion, but at least the United boss can rest a little easier this time around.