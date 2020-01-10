Reading vs Nottingham Forest preview: Royals look to close five point gap on play off places

Reading face the daunting task of trying to take three points at the weekend against play off rivals Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

The Royals come into this game only five points off sixth placed Swansea with a game in hand on most teams above them, other than Forest.

Last Time Out

Both sides were in FA Cup action last weekend with both sides unable to qualify to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It isn't as bad for Reading, as Danny Loader's goal from the bench meant that they face a third round replay away to Blackpool next Tuesday.

The East Midlands side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Frank Lampard's Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge.

In terms of Championship action, both sides picked up New Years Day victories. The Royals shocked Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage, whilst Nottingham Forest battled to a 3-2 victory at home to mid-table Blackburn Rovers.

Match Information

Kick off: Saturday, January 11th (15:00pm).

Venue: Madejski Stadium.

Coverage: Post match reaction on VAVEL.

Referee: Dean Whitestone.

Team News

George Puscas could return to the Reading squad after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Andy Yiadom is still out for the Royals.

Bowen made a number of changes for the FA Cup clash with Blackpool, but the bulk of the XI is expected to be the same from the one that started against Fulham on New Year's Day.

As a result, Lucas Joao will again start in the final third, while Charlie Adam should keep his spot in midfield. Tyler Blackett could drop out, though, as the speculation surrounding his future continues.

Forest, meanwhile, will again be without Tendayi Darikwa through a long-term knee injury, but the visitors will travel to the Royals with a strong squad.

Lewis Grabban scored a brace against Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day and should continue in the final third, although Alfa Semedo could come into the side as a replacement for Sammy Ameobi.

Joe Lolley and Tiago Silva, meanwhile, are likely to keep their spots in the XI.

Predicted starting XI's

Reading possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Gunter, Morrison, Moore, Richards; Pele, Adam; Meite, Swift, Ejaria; Joao.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Samba; Cash, Figueiredo, Worrall, Robinson; Sow, Watson; Lolley, Silva, Semedo; Grabban.

Pre match comments

Reading manager Mark Bowen has explained that his side must come up with a plan against a Forest side who have the second worst possession stats away from home in the Championship.

He Said: "They've been up there right from the start. They're a talented side and their coach wants to play good football.

"We're looking at how we can hurt them and how we can combat their threats.

"They want to control possession and play good football but they've got something like the second worst record in the league in possession away from home so it flags up to me they are a team who will drop off us and let us have the ball, then counter attack us."

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi knows his side will have to work hard to pick up a positive result at the Madejski Stadium.

He said: “We have a lot of tough games and the next game is against the best team in the last six weeks, maybe two months.

"They are in good shape, they are a very good team with good players.

"They are organised with quality so it will be a tough game.”

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall labelled Reading as the most inform team in the League at this current moment.

“Reading are the most in-form team in the league," Worrall said.

“We have done well in the last few games but they are flying, they have got some good players. Reading are a good side. They have done well and have been a strong team in the Championship over the last few years.”

Head to Head

These two sides have met 45 times in all competitions over the years with the away side on Saturday having the better of the head to head.

The Midlands club have defeated the side from Berkshire on 20 occassions. There have been 10 draws over the years between these two sides. And the Royals have defeated Forest on 15 occasions including their last meeting which finished in a 2-0 win to Reading.

Players to look out for in this match

Reading: Rafael Cabral

The Royals goalkeeper is the most inform goalkeeper in the League at this moment.

The Brazilian has been pivotal in helping his side go on this recent unbeaten run in the Championship.

Rafael kept the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper in the Championship in December (4) 👏 #readingfc pic.twitter.com/4MCCgzQEnM — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) January 9, 2020

Forest will have their shooting boots on if they are going to score goals at the weekend!

Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban

The ex Royals man will be hoping to make his former side pay at the weekend for letting him go so early on in his Reading career.

The 25-year-old is Forest's main source of goals this season, scoring 14 goals so far this season!

The Royals will have to be at their best defensively to stop Grabban adding to his impressive Championship goal tally.