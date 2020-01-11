Arsenal boss Arteta on Aubameyang's VAR red card at Palace: "It looked nasty"

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's red card in the second half against Crystal Palace was warranted, as he watched his side play out a 1-1 stalemate at Selhurst Park.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker made a late challenge on Palace's number seven Max Meyer in the second half which could have seen the 24-year-old suffer serious injury.

Thankfully the former Schalke midfielder recovered to play on, as Roy Hodgson's Eagles grabbed a point through Jordan Ayew's deflected equaliser in the 54th minute.

VAR overturns yellow for red as Aubameyang given marching orders

Referee Paul Tierney initially gave Aubameyang a caution before Craig Pawson intervened, turning yellow to red as replays showed he had his studs showing.

Despite appeals from his teammates on the pitch, Arteta agreed the agricultural challenge was worthy of a sending off after the match.

"It looks nasty...it was a massive blow to us," the manager said. "We have to respect the VAR decision."

The 30-year-old star striker will now miss three matches because of suspension, starting with Sheffield United at the Emirates next weekend, before sitting out the class with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and the FA Cup fourth round trip to Bournemouth.

Arteta pleased with strong start despite draw

The day had started so well for Arsenal and Aubameyang with Arteta agreeing his side dominated the opening stages which saw his captain put the Gunners side ahead in the 12th minute following a neat through ball from Alexandre Lacazette.

"The first 35 minutes is exactly what I want our Arsenal team to play like," said Arteta.

"We were dominant in the right positions and created chances. After that we started to give free-kicks and give balls away.

"In the first 15 minutes of the second half, credit to them because they pushed. They started to put men up front and we struggled. We switched off completely for the goal and that's unacceptable.

"I don't think we let our concentration slip. To control Palace for 90 minutes here is impossible. They put balls in the box and you have to defend the situation."

Muscle injury for Torreira confirmed as injury issues continue

Arteta also confirmed Lucas Torreira was substituted at the interval because of a muscle injury which will be assessed over the next few days. The midfielder was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi at half time following a string of heavy challenges that saw him withdrawn.

Guendouzi is now likely to slot straight into the first team alongside Granit Xhaka for the upcoming games, with Arteta hoping he can re-find the impressive early season form that earned him such rave reviews under former manager Unai Emery.