Pep Guardiola praises record-breaking Sergio Aguero after Villa demolition

Pep Guardiola labeled striker, Sergio Aguero "One of the best" after the Argentine enjoyed a record-breaking afternoon in his side's 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Argentine broke two Premier League records, as his hat-trick meant he became the player with the most hat-tricks in Premier League history, as well as the leading foreign goal scorer in England's top flight.

City manager Guardiola, was full of praise for his free-scoring number 10: "He is one of the best no doubt, I congratulate him and all the players in the locker room congratulate him too."

"To break this record [Highest scoring foreign player] ahead of a another great player like Thiery Henry means he has not done it for a short period like one or two seasons it has been many, many years."

Guardiola 'honoured' to watch Aguero

The Blues Boss also stated it was "an honour" to witness Aguero break his records at Villa Park: "The player with most hat-tricks and most foreign goals speaks for its self. It's an honour to be here and be a part of the day he achieved that, so now we move forward and hopefully he can score more."

When asked if the Argentine will continue his incredible scoring record in the coming future Guardiola stated: "It will depend on him. I have said many times that he will die scoring goals, it his talent."

The Spaniard also commented on the future of Aguero, with rumours circulating that the all-time leading City scorer could leave for his native, Argentina at the end of his current contract: "It depends on him and the club, it's his decision not mine."

Guardiola added: "I think he helps. This type of players, I think there are many throughout the incredible history of English football and he is one of them who makes the Premier League and English football so much better."

No one can beat Messi - Pep

Despite Aguero's heroics, Guardiola stated the Argentine isn't the best striker he has coached in his glittering career, as six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi is the only man that tips City's number 10:

"The best is Messi. Messi is number nine, number 10, number 11, number six, number five, whatever but Sergio out of the rest is definitely one of the best."

Aguero's three goals at Villa Park moves his Premier League tally up to 177, two more than former leading foreign scorer, Thiery Henry. The hat-trick was the Argentine's 12th in the Premier League, meaning he takes over the top flight's all time leading goal scorer, Alan Shearer who previously held the hat-trick record with 11.