Aston Villa vs Manchester City Preview: Blues back on the road with trip to Villa Park

Manchester City will be hoping to continue their 100% start to 2020 when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The Champions will have the chance to leap frog Leicester City into second spot as the Foxes slipped up at home to Southampton this weekend, losing 2-1.

For Villa, they'll also be hoping to take something away from Sunday's clash as they look to distance themselves away from the Premier League drop zone.

Last time out

The home side recorded a draw in their last outing as they drew 1-1 with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg.

The Villains came close to upsetting Brendan Rodgers' side as they took the lead early on through Fredric Guilbert. However, Villa were denied the first leg win as a Kelechi Iheanacho strike 15 minutes from time salvaged a draw for the Foxes.

The visitors last outing as also came in Carabao Cup semi final action as they comfortably saw off local rivals, Manchester United with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Marhez and an own goal from Andreas Pereira gave Pep Guardiola's side a comfortable win, and the upper hand going into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Last time they met

The last time these two sides locked horns resulted in victory for the Premier League Champions as City ran out 3-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium.

Second half goals from Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan secured the victory for the Blues back in Ocotber.

Recent form

Villa head into the game on the back of a mixed few weeks as Dean Smith's side have recorded three defeats, two wins and one draw in their last six games in all competitions, with four of their last outings coming away from Villa Park.

City however, come into the meeting in much stronger recent form after picking up seven wins from their last eight clashes, with their only defeat coming in a dramatic 3-2 defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers just before the New Year.

Team news

Tom Heaton, John McGinn, Jed Steer and Wesley are all sidelined for the home side, however left-back, Matt Targett is set to return after recovering from hamstring issue.

New signing, Danny Drinkwater could also feature for Villa after signing on loan from Chelsea in the week.

For the Blues, goalkeeper, Ederson is expected to return after missing recent weeks, through suspension and illness, whilst long-term absentees, Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte remain unavailable despite returning to training this week.