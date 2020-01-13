Blackpool vs Reading FA Cup Match Preview: Bowen's Royals look to progress to fourth round at the second attempt

Reading travel up North to take on League One side Blackpool in The FA Cup third round replay looking to progress to the fourth round.

The revers fixture ended in a surprise 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium.

So the League One side will be looking to complete the job and complete an upset in the FA Cup against a Reading side who will likely play a weakened side in this fixture due to League commitments.

Last Time Out

Reading were the only side in action on the weekend out of the two sides.

The Royals left it late to grab an equaliser against Nottingham Forest to draw 1-1 at the Madejski Stadium in the Championship.

Blackpool didn't have a League One game due to the fact that Bury are no longer in the League so the Tangerines has a bye.

Team News

Blackpool have the majority of players fit for selection. Especially after having time off not playing at the weekend.

The Royals have more of the injury worries going into this match. Andy Yiadom is still recovering from a long term injury suffered earlier in the season.

But Lucas Joao is the latest to pick up a hamstring injury which will keep him out for up to two months.

Predicted starting XI's

Blackpool's predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1)- Howard; Turton, Heneghan, Tilt, MacDonald; Virtue, Spearing; Feeney, Guy, Delfouneso; Gnanduillet.

Reading's predicted starting XI (4-4-2)- Walker; Gunter, Miazga, Morrison, Richards; McCleary, Rinomhota, Adam, Obita; Boye, Baldock.

Head to Head and dangerous players are still the same from my other preview so click the link to check it out.