Opinion: Why Manchester City do NOT need a new centre-back in January

After the departure of former captain and club legend, Vincent Kompany last summer, many Manchester City fans have been crying out for a new central defender to take up the vacant position.

Defensive frailties for the Blues has somewhat cost them in the first half of the season, and this has led to many City fans calling for a new central defensive addition in the January window.

However, manager, Pep Guradiola has said he is sticking with what he has got, and with market prices rising bigger than ever before, and his main men returning to fitness, this could prove to be the correct decision from the City boss.

Laporte nearing return

With all the attacking superstars within the City squad, one man who was the glue in holding the defence of this trophy-winning powerhouse together last season was Aymeric Laporte.

So, when the Frenchman was ruled out for five months back in September there was no doubt the cracks would begin to show, and of course they have.

However, after over four months on the sidelines the centre-back has been seen in training, and is expected to return to the City side by the end of the month. This will of course be music to Guardiola's ears as there is no doubt the 25-year-old will sure up the Blues backline as they enter the business end of the season.

Fernandinho fits perfectly

The ever reliable Fernandinho has been the one shining light in the Champions' defence this season after originally slotting into the City defence as a make shift centre-back due to injuries.

However, this makeshift move seems to have turned into a full-time role for the Brazilian veteran, after often being preferred over out-and-out centre-halves, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

This move seems to have been the perfect fit for Guardiola and his City side, as whilst Fernandinho has thrived in his defensive position, his prodigy Rodrigo has slotted into the holding midfield role with ease.

The Spanish international has illustrated all the attributes of a world class defensive midfielder, showing he'll be the perfect replacement for the Brazilian who is nearing the end of his career.

With Fernandinho's replacement firmly covered, Guardiola doesn't have to worry about removing the South American rock out of his back line, and it will be no surprise to see him maintain his central-defensive role right through to the end of the season and beyond.

Eric provides a bright future

With the defensive issues Guardiola suffered in the first half of the season, it was only a matter of time before he called upon his youth players to provide cover. Up step Eric Garcia.

The 18-year-old centre-back broke his way into the first team by impressing in City's early round Carabao Cup fixtures. Since then the youngster has featured in both the Champions League and Premier League for Guardiola's men, impressing on every occasion he has featured.

Despite his young age, the Spaniard provides an impressive level of both ability and maturity often lacking in young defenders, and this could prove extremely useful when the Blues' fixture congestion begins to build towards the end of the campaign.

Stones and Otamendi more than capable

With Vincent Kompany leaving and Aymeric Laporte ruled out for months, many were confident centre-back pairing, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi would be more than strong enough to hold the Blues backline together.

However, with Stones struggling for fitness and Otamendi struggling for form the expected pairing hasn't worked out for Guardiola's side.

Despite this, there is no arguing that these two City stars are world class central defenders, and with a run of games in the second half of the season, it will be no surprise to see both return to their very best just in time for season run in