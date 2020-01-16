A fit-again Jonjo Shelvey an option for Newcastle ahead of weekend clash with Chelsea

It's been a season of promise so far for Jonjo Shelvey.

An inconsistent start followed by an impressive run in the team saw him collect three goals in consecutive games between November and the start of December.

Following his great run came a hamstring injury that both Shelvey and his club really could have done without given his form and the injury crisis that was starting to take shape.

Fresh start to 2020

Coming in for the last 20 minutes of United's FA Cup replay in midweek against Rochdale was a chance to regain some all-important match fitness ahead of a tough couple of weeks.

His energy and attacking spark has been missing recently but the Longstaff deputies have done well, and have both provided the legs needed in the middle.

Opportunity versus Chelsea

With the Magpies entertaining Chelsea side who are unbeaten since Boxing Day, it might not prove a surprise for Steve Bruce to opt for that bit more experience in his vice-captain.

Some close to the Blues' camp have suggested boss Frank Lampard is still searching for his number one team and formation.

N'Golo Kante missed their win last week with a hamstring niggle and that saw Ross Barkley get the nod over Mateo Kovacic.

With Newcastle preferring to sit deep against teams who will control the ball, the use of Shelvey in counter-attacking situations and at set-pieces could be an important outlet.

Partnered next to Isaac Hayden might be the ideal paring which has worked for Bruce this season, but being paired with one of the Longstaff's may not be the worst option in the world (as Hayden continues at wing-back).

Sean has been the one to sit deeper than his junior, for the most part, this they've played, and if Shelvey retains the licence to advance further up the pitch then we might see the re-emergence of S.Longstaff and Shelvey together.

Whoever Bruce chooses for Saturday, it would take a brave man to leave out Jonjo Shelvey.