Nick Cushing thinks Pauline Bremer can still improve despite hat-trick display

Manchester City manager Nick Cushing believes forward Pauline Bremer can still improve after she scored a hat-trick in Wednesday’s 4-0 Continental Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United.

Cushing‘s view on the German

The 23-year-old took her goal tally to 19 in all competitions this season and has now scored seven in her last three games.

Cushing feels that Bremer’s game can still improve despite her impressive goalscoring record.

Speaking to the media after the game Cushing said: “I’m not being critical of her goalscoring but her all round build up play has to improve, we want to work on it, we want get her better between the two boxes.

“She can be a better player but, in the box, she’s showing she’s an incredible goal scorer. The other side of it is she’s missing a lot of chances so she could score even more.”

Partnership with White

Cushing deployed the 23-year-old alongside Ellen White for only the third time since the Lionesses’ arrival in the Summer.

While both had opportunities to score, there was a distinct lack of link-up play between the two. It was only by accident that White helped create Bremer’s third goal when her shot was deflected up before Bremer headed in from inside the six-yard box.

However, Cushing, who will leave Man City in February, still maintains the two can play together.

He added: “I just think they need to strike a little partnership. I don’t think you can judge them tonight purely because Sheffield were so compact and so deep. I think Ellen will be disappointed because she had a few half chances.

“I think if you put Bremer and White together they’re going to cause teams problems for sure. For us it’s about making sure we’re not too open with two up front.”

Bremer also spoke about her partnership with White after the game:

“It’s brilliant to play with her, she’s a great striker. I think we think the same. We always want to get in the box and get shots off. I can learn a lot from her, and I think it works quite well.”