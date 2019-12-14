Reading Women vs Tottenham Women: 6th vs 7th in the race for top four in the FAWSL

Reading Women take on Tottenham Women at Adams Park in the FAWSL with both sides knowing that only a win will be good enough in the race for a top-four finish.

Last Time Out

Both sides come into this game on the back of wins in the Continental Cup in midweek.

Reading qualified with Chelsea from their group after the Royals defeated the Blues at Kingsmeadow in a penalty shootout after the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Tottenham were in the same group as Reading and Chelsea, and despite qualifying- they still ended their cup campaign on a high after a 6-0 thrashing of Lewes Women FC.

In terms of last FAWSL results for both sides- it was a mixed bag on the whole. The Royals fell to a 3-0 home defeat to title-chasing Arsenal women courtesy of a Vivianne Miedema brace.

Whilst Tottenham were able to keep their second clean sheet of the season after 1-0 home victory against Brighton Women.

Team News

Both teams have a few minor injury concerns, but the consensus is that similar sides will be selected by both managers to the sides they selected in last weeks FAWSL matches.

Last Time these two sides met

The two teams met earlier this season in the Continental Cup with the Royals picking up an emphatic 4-0 victory at the Hive.

A win which really set Kelly Chambers's side up well to qualify from Group D which they eventually did.

Pre-match quotes

Tottenham boss Karen Hills revealed to the Tottenham Hotspur website that her side are going to Reading with the intentions of picking up three points.

She said: "We’re going there with that winning mentality.

"We know that we have to respect Reading who are a fantastic team with quality players and some experienced players who have been playing in this league for a long time.

"We know their strengths, we’ll try to do everything we can to overcome them and I think the girls are in a positive mindset. We’ll try to go there and frustrate them.”