Monk feels players have not yet made amends for Blackburn debacle

Sheffield Wednesday's 1-2 away victory against Queens Park Rangers in the Emirates FA Cup on Friday night has not made up for their 0-5 trouncing at home to Blackburn Rovers, according to Wednesday manager Garry Monk.

The Owls travel to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night on the back of the aforementioned FA Cup win, though the outrage from the Blackburn horror show have not yet worn off for both fans and manager. The rout shed harsh light upon the lack of pride and character within the Wednesday squad, with Monk highlighting the need for a seismic shift in mentality.

Nevertheless, the Owls are 10th, with the playoffs in touching distance. And, while wary of the deceptive danger of this Wigan side, Monk has stressed the need for Wednesday to right the wrongs of their last league outing and build up some much needed momentum in the hunt for a place in the top six. "I've said it before, I know they are capable, but it's about the intensity they do it with," Monk told the clubs media.

"It has to be there and that's what I'm demanding from them and what I expect them to demand from themselves."

He continued: "The response needed to be there, and it was on Friday. Now they need to take that into the league, that's what I'm expecting to see on Tuesday.

"It was a little way to making amends and more for the fans. With 3000 of them going down to QPR, we knew we had to show something for them."

On Wigan, he added: "I've watched a lot of their games and they have been very close, very unlucky in some of those games."

"They are a very good team and we have to be ready for that but as I said before the QPR game, there are things we are not happy with over the Christmas period and definitely of course against Blackburn."