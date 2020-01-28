Leeds United 3 - 2 Millwall: Bamford brace completes Leeds comeback

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides third goal with team mate Helder Costa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

An incredible second half from Leeds United overturned a two-goal deficit to beat rivals Millwall 3-2 at Elland Road.

A brace from Patrick Bamford was crucial to the rescue of the home side in the second half following Millwall's 2-0 half time lead.

Combined with some dodgy officiating from referee Darren England - a set piece goal and a soft penalty gave the away side the advantage in the opening minutes.

Story of the game

The fans inside Elland Road had barely got to their seats before they saw their side go 1-0 down. Just four minutes into the match-up and The Lions had won their first corner on the left-hand side.

Jed Wallace floated the ball over to the far post and it was Shaun Hutchinson who rose the highest to give the away side the early lead.

There could be no fault found in the host's response, however. Instantly, Ezgjan Alioski had the ball laid off to him on the left corner of the box by Stuart Dallas. The Macedonian's effort kept rising as it narrowly evaded the crossbar.

Mateusz Klich was the next in line to find an equaliser. The ball fell to him on the edge of the area and in typical Klich fashion his immediate reaction was to fire an effort towards goal, but it whistled wide of the left-hand post.

Frustration began to build around Elland Road as multiple obvious decisions kept falling in the away side's favour.

Despite the irritation, Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, and Dallas worked together to formulate yet another swift move. Bamford received the ball with his back to goal, and with one touch, he managed to flick the ball in the direction of the overlapping Dallas.

The Northern Irishman struck his effort from the right, across goal. His shot flew wide of the left-hand post, flicking the gloves of Bartosz Bialkowski on the way past - referee Darren England failed to notice that detail and gave the goal kick.

With 20 minutes on the clock Millwall raced into the Leeds penalty area from the left-hand byline. Miraculously following a coming together with Alioski, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson came away with a penalty.

A few moments later it was Jed Wallace who stood over the ball on the penalty spot. The wide man comfortably slipped the ball into the bottom left corner to double their lead.

For the next quarter of an hour it became a very subdued, deflated game up until teams went in for half time.

Immediately after the break, Leeds had an air of 'whatever you can do, we can do better' and they won a corner early into the second half. It was Pablo Hernandez this time to float a carbon copy delivery over to the far post. The cross dropped to Ayling but his effort ricocheted into the path of Bamford on the goal line to halve the deficit.

Hernandez instantly tests Bialkowski for the equaliser. A looping half volley from the Spaniard had to be tipped over by the Pole between the sticks.

Leeds' onslaught did not let off. Alioski found space out wide to whip a delivery across the Millwall defensive line. Bamford connected and flicked the ball a whisker wide of the post.

As the result of the ball pinballing its way out of the area, the ball sat up like a dream for Hernandez. This time his half volley arrowed into the bottom left corner, leaving Bialkowski no option but to attempt a futile dive to the floor.

With the scores level and the game's relentless entertainment continuing, Leeds went in search of another.

Moments later, right back Luke Ayling fired the ball across the ever famous 'corridor of uncertainty' homing in on the head of a diving Patrick Bamford. The ground erupted into joyous disbelief as the ball thundered into the back of the net.

The atmosphere around Elland Road understandably was a stark contrast to the disgruntlement caused by the match officials in the first half.

As rain began to fall onto the pitch, it could not dampen the host's attack on goal.

Helder Costa managed to wriggle his way inside from the right. Just before the Portguese winger got the edge of the box he attempted an audacious curling effort with his left foot. Unfortunately for the loanee his effort clipped the bar, inches away from finding the top corner.

As the game entered the final ten minutes, Leeds had the perfect chance to put the game to bed. Harrison cut the ball across the penalty area to Costa, but his wonderful dummy allowed the ball to trickle into the path of Klich. The ground fell into a deafening silence as he struck the ball over the bar. The chance seemed easier to score.

Millwall weren't finished there. A mix up at the back allowed Murray Wallace time to get a shot away. His effort flew off and away into the South Stand.

While the final seconds ticked away, the home crowd cheered every stoppage in play as if it were a goal that put them further out of the reach of Millwall.

That is exactly how it ended, out of the reach of Millwall. It finished Leeds United 3, Millwall 2.

Bamford brace

In what has been a tough few weeks for the struggling forward, he produced a match winning performance to put Leeds back in front of West Bromwich Albion at the top of the table.

His first was a typical poacher’s goal, tapping home the loose ball from about two yards. The second however was a much more clinical conversion.

The big number nine darted into the area as he saw Millwall back off Luke Ayling to allow him space to cross. The power of his run, combined with his perfectly timed leap, were enough to send Elland Road into pandemonium.

Following tonight's performance and the loan signing of France U21 forward Jean-Kevin Augustin, Marcelo Bielsa now has quite the selection dilemma over the next few weeks.

More officiating blunders

The topic of poor officiating in the EFL Championship has been echoing round the fans of Leeds United this week, and tonight the issue can only be amplified.

Referee Darren England was at the brunt of the criticism from the home fans in the first half. In the first 20 minutes he failed to give the hosts a corner on three separate occasions, despite the crowd being adamant of their short comings.

Chants of "2-0 to the referee" rang around the ground shortly after Wallace converted his penalty. Due to England failing to spot the ball going out of play in the build-up.

In the second half the madness played a part in the distraction from the sub-standard officiating, nonetheless, surely England will be relieved that he can't be accused of costing the league leaders of three vital points.