Mark Bowen condemns homophobic chanting post Millwall defeat

Reading manager Mark Bowen was disappointed at the homophobic chanting coming from certain spectators at today's 2-0 loss at Millwall.

Two second half goals from strikers Matt Smith and ex Royals striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson ended Reading's nine match unbeaten run in all competitions.

However, an incident in the first half really stole the headlines from today's affair at The Den.

Homophobic abuse from a minority of Millwall fans (located in the East Stand) was heard by the linesman, and both managers were made aware of the incident before the club announced that they were conducting an investigation at half-time via the tannoy.

Bowen was asked about the incident post match and he said: "The referee said to me [when he came over] is that it's my job to make you aware that I've been informed there were homophobic chants on the far side.

"I don't know who they were directed at, he was just told by the linesman on the far side there had been homophobic chants.

"I haven't really spoken to the players about it. I don't think it disturbed us, the players didn't mention it too much at half time.

"It's a shame and it's probably happening too much now but it's for Millwall to deal with."

Millwall has since released a statement: