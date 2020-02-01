West Ham United 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Disastrous five minutes might prove very costly

After midweek's loss to Liverpool FC, West Ham United hosted Brighton & Hove Albion in a game which, looking at the Hammers' next few fixtures, might've been a potential relegation six-pointer.



Issa Diop and Robert Snodgrass's scored the goals for West Ham. Brighton's goals were scored by Pascal Gross, Glen Murray and a Hammer, Angelo Ogbonna.

Story of the game

The first chance of the game fell to Aaron Mooy who headed the ball just wide.



But then West Ham were the ones to take control as they've come close to scoring in two quick successions.



A cross towards Michail Antonio was cleared away before today's debutant, Tomas Soucek, headed the ball straight into Matt Ryan.



But as West Ham continued to pile the pressure on, they allowed themselves to switch off for a split second, which nearly ended with a disaster.



Leandro Trossard slipped in between Diop and Ryan Fredericks, but made a poor touch and guided his shit straight at Łukasz Fabiański.



And just five minutes later Diop converted in a brilliant cross from Robert Snodgrass to give the Hammers the much-deserved lead.



And just before the end of the first half, the Scottish winger decided to have a go himself and his deflected effort came in out of Ryan's reach to double hosts lead.



Straight after the start of the second half, Brighton managed to get a goal back thanks to Angelo Ogbonna's own goal after Fabiański punched a cross into the Italian's head.



West Ham followed with their game and came close to scoring another through Antonio, but it was Snodgrass who scored his second of the game to put the Hammers 3-1 up.



But then, a disaster struck.



A very poor clearance from Arthur Masuaku ended in Fabiański box, seemingly with no danger, but a miscommunication between Diop and Ogbonna allowed Pascal Gross to pounce.



And just four minutes later a cross from Solley March wasn't cleared by any of West Ham's defenders, including Ryan Fredericks who instead miskicked it, and found Glen Murray who tapped it beyond the Polish keeper.



Originally his goal was ruled out for a handball, but a VAR check overruled the decision.

Takeaways

Defensive struggles are back to haunt West Ham



After a defensive mistake cost them points in last month's fixture against Sheffield United, it looks like the Hammers are back on the wrong track.



An own goal and two horrific defensive mistakes allowed Brighton to equalise and overshadow what was a very good performance from the hosts.