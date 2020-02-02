Harvey Barnes: 'It was an action-packed game'

Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes was pleased with the Foxes' performance but also felt disappointed by the manner of the goals conceded as Leicester were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea on Saturday.

Barnes found the equaliser for Brendan Rodgers' side shortly after Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring for the away side from Mason Mount's corner.

Ben Chilwell soon turned the game on it's head after slotting past Willy Caballero to give Leicester the lead before Rudiger found his, and Chelsea's second, to ensure the two sides shared the points.

'We created a lot of chances in the game'

The East-Midlanders had chances to win the game, including an opportunity for Barnes to add to his tally from close range, however he could only drag his shot wide of the post and the 22-year-old admitted that he and his teammates were disappointed with the manner of the goals they conceded.

Speaking to LCFC TV Barnes said: “It was an action-packed game.

“Obviously for us it was disappointing to obviously start the game like we did, to go behind, but I thought we reacted well to that.

“We created a lot of chances in the game, obviously got our goals, but [it was] disappointing to concede the goals that we did in that manner.

“I was delighted to get on the scoresheet again to get us back into the game. Obviously, to then get ahead in the game quickly afterwards as well was a massive positive.

“The goals that we conceded, we need to make sure that set-pieces wise we’re 100 per cent switched on for them.”

'Its about focusing on the next game'

Leicester now have to wait two weeks before they return to Premier League action, facing Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday 14th February, and Barnes is already looking ahead to the encounter.

The former England Under-21 international said: "We’re going to have a good build up now to the Wolves game and go there full of confidence.

“I think everyone is remaining positive. We’re in a good position in the table, there’s still a lot of games, a lot of points to play for.

“For us it’s just about focusing on the next game, and making sure we go there with 100 per cent focus and everyone is fully prepared.”