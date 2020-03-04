Derby County vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Emirates FA Cup 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Derby vs Man United Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Applying the finishing touches to our preparations for Derby away 👊#MUFC #FACup pic.twitter.com/bCQyLmyGyz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2020
"It's always strange if you play against a former team, especially as I was at Manchester United for such a long time, but it's football."
He added: "I love Manchester United and I want the team to do well and win, but for these 90 or 120 minutes, I want them to lose and for us to go through to the next round."
Conflict of interests for Rooney ?
It is not the first time he has pitted his wits against United, but his last matches against the Red Devils have all ended in defeat, and - as Solskjaer coined it - "he wants to prove there's still fight in the old dog."
Penalty shoot-out joy last time out against @ManUtd! 🤩
🔜 #DCFCvMUFC pic.twitter.com/WOadCnLwvY — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 4, 2020
Looking back on Derby's penalty shootout win at Old Trafford in 2018
Among the humiliations across that spell - of which there were many - was a penalty shootout defeat in the Carabao Cup to Frank Lampard's Derby, a side operating in the Sky Bet Championship.
To add insult to injury, it was the Liverpool loanee, Harry Wilson, who stole the headlines that day with a sumptuous long range free-kick, and celebrated with his five fingers raised (for five Champions League trophies at the time) at the home fans, to emphasise his parent club's superior European success
Since then, however, the two clubs have spiralled in opposite trajectories.
While major shortcomings remain prevalent at United, Solskjaer has at least managed to restore some semblance of harmony and ambition within the dressing room, while Bruno Fernandes' arrival has brought renewed impetus to the table as of late.
Derby, however, have regressed under Phillip Cocu this season, currently operating around the mid-table mark with a potential points deduction looming ahead. But - much like Fernandes' influence - the Rooney-inspired rejuvenation at Pride Park can not be overlooked.
They head into Thursday's fixture brimming with confidence after a 3-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday, but face a side who will no doubt be determined to exact revenge.
Solskjaer on injuries, Sergio Romeo and Wayne Rooney
"He [Rooney] has been a fantastic player for Man United and he played here for so long, he's the club's top scorer, he's won so many trophies," Solskjaer told Talksport in his pre-match press conference.
"But any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goals tally. He's a threat in and around the box and with set plays, and this game Wayne will show what he can do. He wants to prove there is still fight in the old dog. We've got to be on our toes and don't give him any space, or in midfield he's got that Scholesy like passing range."
He continued, explaining the injury situation: "[Dan James] will probably miss out on this one as well. Marcus and Paul are still out and I think Aaron might be struggling. He's got a test today but he struggled in our last game against Everton with his back, so he might be out."
On the possibility of rotating David De Gea for Sergio Romero, he added: "It's not a given of course, but Sergio has done well in the games he's played. But I have no qualms about playing David in every game, to be fair."
Highlights of United's 1-1 draw with Everton last time out
The key moments from our #PL clash against Everton 🎥#MUFC pic.twitter.com/qAQzksIIYT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 1, 2020
United team news
Derby team news
Highlights of Derby's 3-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday last time out
A fine trip to Hillsborough on Saturday 🙌
Matchday Moments from the victorious away day! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/89k0cSEk8m — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 2, 2020