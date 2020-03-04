Derby County vs Manchester United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Emirates FA Cup 2020
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along for more analysis, commentary, and team news.
21:1012 minutes ago

How to watch Derby vs Man United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

If you want to watch the game on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

21:0913 minutes ago

21:0318 minutes ago

Rooney told the Derby County media: "Manchester United weren't in the greatest run of form when the draw was made in January, but they have picked up in recent weeks."

"It's always strange if you play against a former team, especially as I was at Manchester United for such a long time, but it's football."

He added: "I love Manchester United and I want the team to do well and win, but for these 90 or 120 minutes, I want them to lose and for us to go through to the next round."

21:0319 minutes ago

Conflict of interests for Rooney ?

It takes some storyline to relegate Manchester United's quest for a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup to the backseat, but Wayne Rooney's reunion with his former club - for whom he is the most prolific goalscorer of all time - is just that.

It is not the first time he has pitted his wits against United, but his last matches against the Red Devils have all ended in defeat, and - as Solskjaer coined it - "he wants to prove there's still fight in the old dog."

20:5032 minutes ago

20:4140 minutes ago

Looking back on Derby's penalty shootout win at Old Trafford in 2018

Autumn 2018 will forever be remembered by United fans as the infamous period in which Jose Mourinho's volatile reign at Old Trafford plunged into turmoil.

Among the humiliations across that spell - of which there were many - was a penalty shootout defeat in the Carabao Cup to Frank Lampard's Derby, a side operating in the Sky Bet Championship

To add insult to injury, it was the Liverpool loanee, Harry Wilson, who stole the headlines that day with a sumptuous long range free-kick, and celebrated with his five fingers raised (for five Champions League trophies at the time) at the home fans, to emphasise his parent club's superior European success

Since then, however, the two clubs have spiralled in opposite trajectories.

While major shortcomings remain prevalent at United, Solskjaer has at least managed to restore some semblance of harmony and ambition within the dressing room, while Bruno Fernandes' arrival has brought renewed impetus to the table as of late.

Derby, however, have regressed under Phillip Cocu this season, currently operating around the mid-table mark with a potential points deduction looming ahead. But - much like Fernandes' influence - the Rooney-inspired rejuvenation at Pride Park can not be overlooked.

They head into Thursday's fixture brimming with confidence after a 3-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday, but face a side who will no doubt be determined to exact revenge.

 

20:4042 minutes ago

Solskjaer on injuries, Sergio Romeo and Wayne Rooney

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leads his Manchester United side to Pride Park tomorrow, where they are set to encounter somewhat of a familiar face in their pursuit of a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Here's what the United boss had to say on the reunion with Wayne Rooney in his pre-match press conference.

"He [Rooney] has been a fantastic player for Man United and he played here for so long, he's the club's top scorer, he's won so many trophies," Solskjaer told Talksport in his pre-match press conference.

"But any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goals tally. He's a threat in and around the box and with set plays, and this game Wayne will show what he can do.  He wants to prove there is still fight in the old dog. We've got to be on our toes and don't give him any space, or in midfield he's got that Scholesy like passing range."

He continued, explaining the injury situation: "[Dan James] will probably miss out on this one as well. Marcus and Paul are still out and I think Aaron might be struggling. He's got a test today but he struggled in our last game against Everton with his back, so he might be out."

On the possibility of rotating David De Gea for Sergio Romero, he added: "It's not a given of course, but Sergio has done well in the games he's played. But I have no qualms about playing David in every game, to be fair."

19:212 hours ago

Highlights of United's 1-1 draw with Everton last time out

19:022 hours ago

United team news

Both Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are highly unlikely to feature for United tomorrow, with the latter sustaining a knock at Goodison Park on Sunday. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) are the only other notable absentees.
19:002 hours ago

Derby team news

The midfield trio of Duane Holmes (ankle), Krystian Bielik (knee), and Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) remain sidelined for the hosts, however George Evans is said to be available for selection following a calf problem.
18:522 hours ago

Highlights of Derby's 3-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday last time out

18:463 hours ago

Kick-off time

Derby vs Man Utd will take place at Pride Park in Derby, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:45 GMT.
18:143 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Emirates FA Cup match between Derby County and Manchester United. My name is Toby Bowles and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
16:495 hours ago
VAVEL Logo