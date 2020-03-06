Michael Appleton says players are 'chomping at the bit' to improve their form against Burton Albion

Sincil Bank will host the Sky Bet League One clash between Lincoln City and Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon. Despite their poor table position, the Imps are all but clear of relegation troubles given the 13-point gap between them and the drop. Elsewhere, the Brewers sit in a comfortable 12th position, with the Midlands side still hoping of an outside chance of playoffs, though such is becoming unlikely.

Managers thoughts:

Lincoln boss Micheal Appleton spoke to the club's official website in preparation for the visit of Burton:

“The players are chomping at the bit to get back on the pitch, they have enjoyed training over the last few weeks.

“We have been working on converting chances because that’s been high on the agenda. The majority of the different parts of our game has been magnificent."

The former Oxford United manager is expecting a difficult game against the side his team beat 2-0 in December, he said:

“They play good football and can change shape which they have done recently so it will be interesting to see how they setup. They are a good side and they are managed by an experienced manager.

“We were fortunate to take the early lead in the away game which gave us a base to build from. We had to defend well against them but that’s what you expect away from home, they will be a dangerous side.”

Embed from Getty Images

Brewers manager Nigel Clough spoke to Burton's official website, and had this to say ahead of the clash:

“They have been a bit inconsistent, but they were very good when they played us and gained a lot of confidence from an early goal. You wouldn’t have said they would be where they are in the league now after that performance.

"That shows the two sides to them – they are where they are for a reason, but they are also more than capable of putting on a performance."

Clough was very complimentary of Lincoln as a club ahead of the game this weekend, believing that they have all the right tools to be successful:

“They have a big enough squad and when the crowd gets behind them, they are one of those clubs primed to go onto the next level when they get everything sorted.

"They have had a big rise coming up the leagues under the Cowley brothers and they will be looking to take it on from there and we certainly know the quality of the players they have."

Embed from Getty Images

The 53-year-old will be hoping for a win to keep any slim play-off hopes alive, whilst he also admitted that clean sheets have been few and far between for his side this campaign:

“It’s away from home where we have continued to create chances and score goals. It’s funny how it works out and we have really struggled to score at home at times but have been free scoring on the road. It would be nice to get another goal and three points.

We need a clean sheet as well, as that’s been our downfall. You look at the teams that succeed and you see how many 1-0's they have, and we haven’t had enough of those.”

Kick off is at 3pm at the LNER Stadium.