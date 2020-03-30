Athletic Club Bilbao will feel the losses of Maite Oroz and Damaris Egurrola

After the summer, Athletic Club’s midfield duo will leave the team. Maite Oroz and Damaris Egurrola had become the team’s best partnership and were excellent in every match.

Interest from the capital and beyond

CD Tacón will change its name to Real Madrid on 1 July and are scouting for players from every team. Maite Oroz, who suffered an ACL injury last season, is the team’s player with the most minutes in the current domestic league. She has even been in the starting eleven in the last 20 games and it looks like she will be to be Real Madrid’s first transfer.

The player from Navarra finishes her contract at the end of the season, as well as Egurrola, and did not want to renew it due to the offer made from the team in the capital, who wants to fight hand in hand with FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.

Athletic Club and CD Tacón last faced each other in the quarterfinals of Copa de la Reina, a competition in which Athletic will play the next round against CDEF Logroño.

Damaris Egurrola, the 20-year-old born in Orlando, finishes her contract on 30 June and her father and agent announced she will also leave the Basque team.

In her case and with the league’s new agreement, every player under 23 must pay formation fees to their club before leaving. Her father, Pablo Egurrola, said on a radio interview that Athletic Club could demand a million euros. Maite Oroz’s transfer is supposed to cost her 250,000 euros.

CD Tacón or FC Barcelona are two teams that have been leaked as a possibility for Egurrola next season. As well as those in the Primera Iberdrola, other high standard European teams have also knocked on her door. If she does accept an offer from outside the country, the formation fee disappears.

Talking numbers, Damaris Egurrola has played 20 out of 21 matches so far, where she’s been on the pitch for 1,717 minutes. She has scored two goals and assisted another.

What to expect

CD Tacón started the season with big-name transfers such Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson or Brazilian Thaisa and now safely sit in ninth place in the table.

In addition to Maite Oroz and Damaris Egurrola, Florentino Pérez has set his eye on Brazilian striker Ludmila Da Silva; goalkeeper Lola Gallardo and Olga, currently playing for Atlético de Madrid; Marta Cardona and Nahikari from Real Sociedad; Cata Coll, another goalkeeper from FC Barcelona; as well as Eva Navarro and Maitane from Levante Femenino.