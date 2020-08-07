Boris Johnson calls for Premier League to release statement regarding failed Newcastle takeover

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has today ramped the pressure on the Premier League to release a statement explaining how the Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United dramatically collapsed last week.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom @BorisJohnson has today supported calls by the Independent Football Ombudsman asking the @premierleague to make a statement regarding the takeover of Newcastle United. — NUFC Supporters Trust (NUST) (@nufctrust) August 7, 2020

Newcastle supporters united

Since the deal fell through, Newcastle fans have voiced their concerns about the league's takeover process - and a petition was released regarding it, that now has over 90,000 signatures.

The aim of the viral petition is to reach 100,000 signatures, and that became an immense possibility after Newcastle supporting duo 'Ant and Dec' shared the link on Twitter this morning.

On top of this, over 5,000 people have emailed their local Member of Parliament in a bid for them to write a letter asking for clarity from Premier League officials.

So far, 26 MPs have written to the league's CEO Richard Masters and chairman Gary Hoffman to ask for answers on behalf of their constituents.

I’ve received 100s of emails from constituents & @NUFC fans who have expressed concern over the @premierleague ‘s handling of the failed takeover process. Today I’ve written to the League’s Chief Executive to ask for answers and greater transparency. #nufctakeover ⚽️@ChiOnwurah — Emma Lewell-Buck MP (@EmmaLewellBuck) August 5, 2020

Newcastle fans will not give up

The Newcastle fans want answers, it is as simple as that.

They want to know why investors who wanted to create 10,000 new jobs within the North East and pump a further £600m into the economy are not seen as 'fit and proper' owners.

They want to know why investors who wanted to propel the football club back into the upper echelons of English football cannot purchase it.

They want to know why the Premier League are remaining completely silent on a matter that has apparently been concluded.

Or is the deal, contrary to belief, still on the table - meaning they cannot comment?

Answers are needed, regardless of the situation.

Boris puts more pressure on the PL

The PM stated, in an email to a member of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust: "I have seen the recent email sent to Newcastle fans from the Independent Football Ombudsman agree with their conclusion that the Premier League should make a statement on this case.

I am pleased that the Ombudsman has committed to advising the Premier League to provide a statement."

What the PM's push means

By Boris Johnson supporting claims for a statement regarding the takeover, it essentially forces the hand of the Premier League who have remained tight-lipped throughout the process.

His support of transparency however is no real surprise as the UK being long-standing allies of Saudi Arabia - who's sovereign wealth fund are attempting to purchase Newcastle.

It will be interesting to see what the league does from here because they surely cannot ignore the man who runs the country.

Embed from Getty Images