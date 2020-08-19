Trevoh Chalobah: Blues defender takes next step in learning his trade with FC Lorient

Trevoh Chalobah is about to embark on one of the biggest life lessons of a young professional footballer’s career, as he will move from his familiar surroundings in Surrey, to a French city that has a population of 54,000 people, not enough to fill Wembley Stadium.

Having made 90 Championship appearances over the last two campaigns, on loan at Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town respectively, the English youngster, and brother of former Blue Nathaniel, took to Twitter to express his gratitude for his next journey in the beautiful game.

Speaking to his forty-thousand followers, he said, “A new journey and chapter has started. I am extremely happy to be joining FC Lorient for the coming season.

“A club that has big ambitions collectively and want to strive for success. I will give my all for this club and hope to have a successful year.”

Following in familiar footsteps

By taking a loan move away from SW6 abroad, Trevoh Chalobah is, like his brother Nathaniel had done four years earlier, taking an accomplished step in his professional journey, a voyage that will allow him to experience new languages and different cultures that come from living in a country (France), on the most widely diverse continent in the world.

Nathaniel was snapped up by Serie A side Napoli on loan back in 2015, which could suggest that his younger brother’s move to Lorient is reflective of the pairs difference in ability, with no sane lover of the beautiful game recognising Ligue 1 in France as a difficult league to play in when compared with the top division in Italy.

The move will, however, allow the Blues youngster to stand out in a side that will likely be fighting relegation, should he provide the required level of performance on a consistent basis.

Pelissier pleased to get his man

With his side having been promoted as Champions of Ligue 2 following the early curtailment of the football season in France, due to Covid-19, Lorient Manager Christoph Pelissier has been working hard to improve his options going into what will be an even more difficult campaign in France’s top league than usual, given the enforced and extended break from the beautiful game for all players across the country.

He stated, when speaking to FC Lorient’s in house media team, that he was very pleased to have got the deal over the line for the Young Lion, who will add invaluable experience of competitive football to his for the next season.

The former AS Muret midfielder said, “Trevoh is a young player with great experience already having played two full seasons in the Championship.

“He has thus forged a character that allows him to play at the highest level and fight for maintenance.

“A versatile player who can also play in central defence, Trevoh has an athletic profile that complements our squad.”