Ike Ugbo: The newly crowned King of Kerkrade

A Chelsea youngster having an impressive campaign has been a regular theme of late, with the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham shining. Even 19-year old Billy Gilmour has registered more than 100 first-team minutes in the last 12-months.

Ike Ugbo is no different. Although, one could argue performing well in the Dutch second-tier does not mean you’re a world beater just yet.

Ugbo registered 13 goals in all competitions, during 29 games for side Roda JC, a side from Kerkrade. They finished 17th in their league following the early curtailment of the 2019/2020 season.

A man in demand

Being the standout man for a side that have had an otherwise average campaign, usually has its perks. Take Danny Ings when Burnley first entered the Premier League under Sean Dyche.

The saying rings true with Ugbo as well, as the frontman is, according to reports, in high demand across the English Football League.

As written by The Sun, Ugbo is high demand; clubs such as Queens Park Rangers and Championship new-boys, Coventry City, all interested.

On the Blues youngster, they reported: “Chelsea whizkid Ike Ugbo is on QPR’s wanted list in a £2.5million deal.

“Chelsea’s Championship neighbours in West London are now eyeing up a move for the one-time academy player who has been with them since the age of nine.

“League One table toppers Coventry City are also tracking Londoner Ugbo whose contract with Chelsea expires next summer.”

Rising through the ranks

Having been originally picked up by the Blues at the age of 10, Ugbo was granted a professional contract at the age of 16 in 2015.

Having won all there is to win at youth level, including the most coveted prize of all, the FA Youth Cup, Ugbo has been trying to make his way in the adult game for the last three seasons.

It has been third time lucky with Roda JC, as he had previously failed to make an impact whilst on loan at Barnsley, MK Dons and Scunthorpe United respectively.

He has also played for his country, England, at youth level, making 20 appearances and scoring seven goals at U17 and U20 levels combined.

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea boss, Lampard, uses the youngster next campaign, if at all, with him having 12-months left to run on his current contract, with him also now having several sides circling for his signature.