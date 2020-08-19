FC Barcelona's UWCL journey to the quarter-finals

Barcelona take on their Spanish rivals, Atletico Madrid, for their quarter-final match this Friday looking to better their UWCL journey from last year.

The Primera Iberdrola champions suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Lyon in the 2019 finals.

So far, Lluis Cortes' side have overcome Serie A champions Juventus FC in the Round of 32 and FC Minsk in the Round of 16.

They are the squad with the least movement in the summer transfer window, 10 of 11 starters from the Budapest final remain on the roster.

The one player who left is Toni Duggan who is now at Atletico Madrid, who swapped places with Jennifer Hermoso who came back to Barcelona from the Spanish capital.

2019 Budapest final

Barca were trailing 3-0 to Lyon just 20 minutes into the final and did not score until the 89th minute.

After a grand performance against Bayern Munich in the semi-final, the football world expected more.

Dzsenifer Marozsan opened the scoring in the 5th minute and Ada Hegerberg completed her hat trick just 25 minutes later.

All four Lyon goals came from wide crosses and poor defending from Barca in front of the goal.

The second half was scoreless, until Asisat Oshoala came on and scored the Catalans' consolation goal.

Round of 32, Juventus

Cortes' side beat the Italian champions 4-1 on aggregate last September.

Barca went out to win playing in a 3-5-2 formation and won 2-0 in Turin with goals from captain Alexia Putellas and Marta Torrejon.

On the return trip in the Estadi Johan Cryuff, the Blaugrana set up in their usual 4-3-3 and won 2-1.

Putellas was on the scoreboard again and Juventus' Cristiana Girelli gifted her opponents an unfortunate own goal.

Juventus wouldn't score until the 79 minute from an Andrea Stašková header, a very similar play from the Hegerberg goal from the final.

Round of 16, Minsk

Barcelona advanced comfortably to the next stage after beating Minsk 8-1 on aggregate in October.

At home, Cortes' side won 5-0 with goals from Oshoala, Hermoso, Torrejon and a brace from Aitana Bonmati.

In the reverse fixture Minsk, held Barca scoreless for 60 minutes.

Emueje Ogbiagbevha put her side 1-0 up from a breakaway, but her team still needed four more to level up.

Goals from Putellas, Patri Guijarro and Mariona Caldentey stopped any chance at a comeback and sealed Barca's trip to the quarter finals.

Quarter Finals, Atletico Madrid

The all-Spanish quarter-final will be played tomorrow, August 21, at the San Mamés Stadium.

It can be watched on BT Sport and UEFATV in the UK and kickoff is at 17:00.